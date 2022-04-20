BIO INFORMATON: Ed Clere (Incumbent)
Age: 47
Office seeking: State representative, House District 72
Party: Republican
Relevant experience: State representative since 2008
Social media: facebook.com/repclere
Website: www.edclere.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
The three things that make me the most qualified candidate are my community involvement, my small business experience and my record of proven legislative accomplishment and commitment to constituent service.
I am very active and involved in our community. Put simply, I show up. I relied on my community involvement when I first ran, and it continues to play a central role in how I approach my job as a legislator. I learn from people in our community, and I take our community’s interests, ideas and values to Indianapolis. No constituent concern is too large or too small for us to tackle together. At a time when many elected officials avoid interaction with the public, I make it a point to go the other direction and participate with as many people and organizations as I possibly can. No one can be effective operating in a silo or echo chamber. I seek information and ideas from everyone.
My more than 20 years of experience as a Realtor has helped me understand the challenges facing individuals and families and small businesses. I have had the privilege of helping countless individuals and families achieve the American dream of homeownership. I understand affordability issues, including the effects of government regulation that has made housing more expensive. All businesses need less regulation and more flexibility, especially given the workforce challenges they are facing.
My record of proven legislative accomplishment shows that I know how to get things done. I know how to navigate the legislative process to pass meaningful legislation to benefit our community and state. I work hard to build consensus on both sides of the aisle, but I am never afraid to go against the grain, or even to stand alone. In addition, I know how to help constituents successfully navigate state government.
From a statewide perspective, what’s the most important issue facing Hoosiers, and how would you address it if elected?
We can take pride in the fact that Indiana is a national model of fiscal responsibility. This year I co-authored the largest tax cut in state history. It was the right thing to do. Rather than increasing spending, we are returning money to Hoosiers and reducing taxes. Inflation, though, will present an ongoing challenge to Hoosier families and to state and local government, and how we deal with it is the most important issue facing Hoosiers, as it will affect all areas of state and local government and, as a result, the cost and quality of government.
Throughout my time in the legislature, I have fought for children, seniors and people with disabilities, and for taxpayers. In the 2021 budget session, we increased funding for K-12 education by the largest amount in state history, including fully funding the teacher salary increase recommended by the governor’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission. That resulted in pay increases of thousands of dollars for most teachers in Indiana. In addition, we increased wages for direct support professionals, who work with people with disabilities to help them live independently and participate in the community. Finally, in the 2019 budget session, we increased funding for First Steps – Indiana’s program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays – by a historic amount. The increases for teachers, DSPs and First Steps were long overdue, and it will take smart, responsible budgeting to protect them from the effects of inflation. In particular, we are struggling to attract and retain teachers, and even though last year’s landmark increase in K-12 funding was something to celebrate, we must not become complacent. Keeping up with inflation while also protecting taxpayers will be an ongoing challenge, but it is one that we must confront in order to secure a prosperous future for our state.
What are your top values and how would they influence your votes if elected?
I believe in limited government and individual liberty. We do not need a government response to every problem, but if government action is warranted, then it should be kept as local as possible. That being said, I continue to advocate for the elimination of township government, which is obsolete. Township government has few remaining responsibilities. It is inefficient, and it lacks transparency and accountability. It is an example of how hard it is to eliminate government once it has been created. We should always be cautious about creating new government, knowing how hard it will be to reduce or eliminate it later on. Instead of propping up township government, we should improve and empower local government.
When I first ran, I campaigned on local government reform, and it continues to be a top priority for me. The pandemic highlighted the weaknesses of local government and the need for the legislature to make changes to support informed, responsible local decision-making. Two specific examples are local health departments and school boards. Local health departments are underfunded. In addition, there were accountability issues. Last year I co-sponsored legislation that improved accountability, including requiring the appointment of a county health officer to be approved by the elected county commissioners, rather than simply by the appointed members of the county board of health. The legislation contained a number of other important reforms that will help ensure accountability.
Regarding school boards, we need to find ways to increase their independence. Too many school board members think they work for the superintendent and other administrators, when, of course, the opposite is true. For the record, partisan school board elections are not the answer. At every level of government we need less partisanship and more transparency and accountability, which are also top values of mine.
BIO INFORMATON: Tom Jones
Age: 57
Office seeking: State Representative, District 72
Party: Republican
Relevant experience: None; I have not previously run for elected office.
Social media: facebook.com/jonesindiana72
Website: JonesIndiana.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
I’ve been a civic and community-minded businessman and leader in the 72nd district for over 30 years, and was largely raised and educated here, as well. This range of life experience has given me unique insights and responsibilities…those of citizen, student, husband, parent, grandparent, employee, employer, volunteer, benefactor, beneficiary…that have in turn given me occasion to interact with government in many facets at multiple levels. This allows me to have a broad understanding and appreciation of the role and impact of government, its actions and inactions. To elaborate on my connections in the district, I graduated from New Albany High School in 1983 after attending Hazelwood Junior High and Fairmont Elementary. My wife and I have continuously resided in New Albany for 32 years and raised our 2, now-adult daughters here. I have a 34-year financial services industry career defined by roles as bank president & CEO, formerly of Community Bank in New Albany, and independent financial advisor, currently of AssuredPartners. All but the first 2 of those 34 years have been in this community. I also have 34 years of civic and community leadership highlighted by serving the Southern Indiana Economic Development Council (including as board chairman), the Floyd Memorial (Hospital) Foundation (for 21 years and also as board chairman), the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation (continually since its planning in 2003), and the Rotary Club of New Albany (27 years of current membership, including the last 25 years as committee chairman of the annual high school Scholarship Banquet). Again, all but the first 2 years of this leadership service have been here locally. Further, my business experience has afforded me multi-million dollar budgeting responsibilities, along with the humility that comes with being responsible for the livelihoods of those I employ.
From a statewide perspective, what's the most important issue facing Hoosiers, and how would you address it if elected?
In a word, workforce. The News and Tribune, in an “Indiana In-Depth” piece from early March, highlighted this via its reporting on The Goshen News’ survey of several county chambers of commerce from across the state. Our own Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana (1si), along with her counterparts in the counties of Elkhart and Vigo, was among those interviewed for the piece. Regardless the location in the state, the universal struggle of the business community as identified in these interviews was with the hiring of more workers. To hammer the point home, in that same weekend edition of the News and Tribune, IU Southeast Sanders Chair in Business Dr. Uric Dufrene noted the southern Indiana unemployment rate stood at a likely all-time record low of 1.1%. Meaning there’s more jobs than workers. And though exacerbated by the pandemic and what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” concerns of this nature are not unprecedented. I’ve been a member of a 1si CEO roundtable group for more than twenty years and the topic of workforce supply challenges has been a recurring theme of our discussions throughout this period. If elected, I will not have a silver bullet to address such a multifaceted issue, one affecting both businesses and the customers they serve. What I will have, however, is a commitment to remain informed on the subject and a pledge to work together with local community leaders on best-practice strategies to address it. One of several potential contributors to its address, however, is already present in our community in the outstanding Prosser Career Education Center. Prosser’s statewide prominence, coupled with a potential statewide increased emphasis on vocational programming, positions us well in terms of offering more career pathways for our students.
What are your top values and how would they influence your votes if elected?
1) The Golden Rule. I’ve always tried to treat people as they’ve treated me, which is much better than my deserts. This is consistent with my long-time observance of Rotary International’s Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do: 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it Fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships? 4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?
2) Positivity. I strive to be a “glass half-full” kind of person; a forward-looking optimist. Someone who doesn’t traffic in regret or dwell on the past (Though you should probably ask my wife and daughters about a garage sale decision involving my record album collection!).
3) Service to others. Consistent, again, with my years of Rotary membership and the Rotary motto of “Service above self.”
4) Moral courage. The best definition of which I learned from American Enterprise Institute President Emeritus Arthur C. Brooks: Moral courage is not standing up to those you disagree with, but standing up to those you agree with on behalf of those you disagree with.
5) Personal accountability. Something that unfortunately seems to be in woeful decline. It’s likely human nature to be defensive about our mistakes but I’ve learned they’re not always someone else’s fault.
In that these values have served as somewhat of a moral compass for me throughout my life, I’m not sure they’d have a conscious influence on my votes if elected. I’m the person I am at least in part because of these values and my votes will be reflective of them. Further, as my calling to legislative service is just that – a calling – and not the desire to simply win this or any future election, these values will help guide me in representing the best interests of our community while working toward the common good.
BIO INFORMATION: Jackie Grubbs
Age: 57
Office Seeking: State Representative, District 72
Party: Republican
Relevant Experience : small business workforce, in sales, management, and marketing, Hoosier Leadership Series, Conservative Leadership Conferences, attended and spoke about issues of concern at County Commissioners and School Board meetings
Social Media: Facebook: Jackie Bright Grubbs for Indiana State Representative or Jackie4indiana, LinkedIn: Jackie Grubbs
YouTube: Jackie Bright Grubbs for Indiana State Representative
Website: jackie4indiana.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
I have no political career goals as most people who run for office do. I am 100% running for State Representative in District 72 to represent the average everyday Hoosier, to fight against government overreach, and to protect our individual rights and liberties. All of my campaign donations have been from citizens who are concerned about the unimaginable events that have taken place in our country over the last two years. I will not be beholden to any special interest groups or big corporations. My opponents haven’t even addressed or mentioned any of the outrageous events that took place during the past two years. How can they represent the citizens when they ignore their concerns?
Over the past two years I have attended 6 to 8 events a month across the state of Indiana and some events in Kentucky, that have addressed the immediate concern of citizens. Some of these events required overnight travel, lasting all weekend or all day events. Several meetings were on weekday evenings and I drove two hours after work to gather information. Others were online conferences or Zoom meetings and some of those were multi day events. I am well informed about the Covid crisis and medical procedures. I have learned about the election process in Indiana as well as several other states. I took three courses on the Constitution and Bill of Rights. I participated in several lectures on challenges in our election system in Indiana and nationally. I also attended two informative pro-police events that discussed the civil unrest in detail that took place in major cities across our country. To my knowledge, the other two candidates did not attend any of the above events.
I was approached at several of these meetings and encouraged to run for office.
From a statewide perspective, what’s the most important issue facing Hoosiers, and how would you address it if elected?
As the world, our country, and our state moves from one crisis to another, our freedom is the most important issue because it is hanging in the balance. Without freedom, you cannot make ￼￼any true progress on any of the other issues that benefit the citizens. Propaganda, censorship, and cancel culture plague our society.
If elected, I would propose legislation to ban E.S.G. scores in Indiana. These present a huge threat to our civil liberty. To be free citizens, you cannot have a system to penalize you because you have your own views and perspectives. A negative E.S.G. score could prevent someone from acquiring a loan although an E.S.G. score has nothing to do with payment history, debt to income ratio, or length of employment. E.S.G. scores are determined by a citizen’s compliance with a determined and dictated point of view or narrative. Another example of an E.S.G. penalty for a low score could prevent someone from getting into a certain college or getting a certain job. This type of criteria is not what a free society is based on.
I would also work to eliminate the legality of medical mandates whether it be a mask, vaccine, or other procedure.
Other vital issues that infringe upon liberty that need to be addressed and eliminated in our state would be censorship, the government’s overreach to forcibly close businesses and churches, waive rent payments from renters to landlords, and to quarantine healthy people. We must make sure these things never happen again in our state.
There needs to be laws to protect doctors and allow them to practice medicine as well as laws for citizens to have the right to choose their own medical treatment.
Freedom of thought in the classroom and freedom of life for the unborn would also be priorities.
What are your top values and how would they influence your votes if elected?
Courage is my top value currently and it seems to be in short supply among many people today,. Many people that I know have questioned why I would get involved in the vicious, dirty game of politics. They have told me that they would never put themselves out there. Evidently, I am a courageous person and I am more concerned about Hoosiers losing their individual freedom and civil liberties than I am about someone being hateful to me or attacking my reputation. I am much more concerned for the future of our children and grandchildren than anything that someone could do to me. Our founding fathers pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to form this nation so I can too. I am not afraid to speak up and stand up about the tough topics. In addition I have always been told that I am very outspoken and extremely honest.
I feel great loyalty and commitment to the people who have supported me in my campaign. I know that many of them are concerned about the country just like I am and I will welcome their input if I am elected. I am running for office to fight for the freedom and liberty for all Hoosiers. Being your state representative would not only be a great honor but a huge responsibility that I would take very seriously. The Indiana State Constitution would be my guide when writing or reviewing legislation. The question would be “how would this benefit Hoosiers and will it make us more free?” I am determined to hold the line and push back against an overbearing and over burdensome government.
Let’s emphasize that Indiana is the land of the free and the home of the brave! God bless America!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.