BIO INFORMATION: Kevin Boehnlein (pronounced Baneline)
Age: 48
Office seeking: Indiana State Senate, District 47
Party: Republican
Relevant Experience: Indiana State Senator, Georgetown Township Board Member, Chief of Staff to the Mayor of New Albany, Governor’s Appointment - Trustee Indiana Public Employee Retirement Fund, Governor’s Appointment - Trustee Indiana Teachers Retirement Fund
Social media: Kevin Boehnlein for State Senate (Facebook)
Website: kevinforstatesenate.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
During the last 25 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work in local, state, and national government and politics, as well as the private sector as a financial advisor and partner in my firm. Through those experiences, I’ve learned that leadership boils down to a few simple keys: take care of people in a genuine and authentic way, work hard, and match words with actions. As our next State Senator, I will work every day to live out these principles.
In addition to these goals, I have a unique background that intersects with the responsibilities of a State Senator. For example, I’ve had experience as president of the Board of Public Works & Safety, foster parent, Indiana Pension Fund Trustee, financial advisor with Edward Jones, Masters in Business Administration (MBA), staffing local elections, district manager for Junior Achievement, and working with local units of government on public finance.
In the early 2000s, I had the honor to serve the City of Albany. During that time in office we built the YMCA project, completed a comprehensive sewer treatment overhaul, and constructed the fire headquarters in downtown. More recently, I served as a board member of the Georgetown Township Trustee Board.
For the past 17 years, I have served as a financial advisor, working with individual investors to help them create short and long-term goals for their financial futures.
I’m a member of the New Albany Elks Club, past Rotarian, previous vice chair of the Chamber of Commerce, and served on the board of Leadership Southern Indiana.
All of these experiences have given me the skills, abilities and background to connect people in need to the right resources. I plan to use those life experiences to do the same as our next State Senator.
Lastly, I recently received the endorsements of the Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Indiana Right to Life.
From a statewide perspective, what’s the most important issue facing Hoosiers, and how would you address it if elected?
As I meet voters at the doors, in town hall meetings, and other local events, there are always a few topics that bubble to the top of their minds. Voters are concerned with the economy/jobs, inflation, taxes, personal freedoms and education, among others.
Among those, the two that currently grab the most attention are jobs and inflation. They go hand in hand, and we must do everything we can as a state to impact both.
First, we must ensure that we have the best-trained, hardest working, and healthiest workforce in the country. We can do that by providing pathways in high school that lead to future employability. That can be a skill or trade they receive at Prosser, a nursing pathway program they learn in their high school, or with dual credit college classes: giving them a head start on their college degree or earning one while in high school. Work ethic is vital to our future work force. This starts at home, but when it isn’t caught there, it must be taught at school through work ethic certification programs, which includes high expectations of school attendance, completing assignments on time, and working on projects until they are done. We must continue to invest in these programs.
Secondly, we must create an environment where companies want to stay, move and grow here. In addition to a robust workforce, we must provide a tax and economic environment that sets us apart from our competing states. That includes lower income taxes, competitive personal property taxes, and the infrastructure necessary to move goods and build businesses. The General Assembly must lead on each of these issues.
Lastly, we must get people back to work. We must phase out of Covid-related government assistance so that Hoosiers have a bigger incentive to work than stay at home.
What are your top values and how would they influence your votes if elected?
Posted in our house for about a decade, we have a small 8.5x11 framed document that helps our family stay centered on our core values. It is something that my wife Kristen and I created when our daughters were very young to help us in guiding and shaping them into the adults we hoped they would become. Here is our list:
Boehnleins love God, pray to Him, and believes that He answers our prayers. (II Chronicles 7:14 & Matthew 7:7-8)
Boehnleins love family and care for family (I Timothy 5:8)
Boehnleins love and treat others the way we want to be treated (Matthew 7:12)
Boehnleins set an example in the way that we act (I Timothy 4:12)
Boehnleins learn something new every day (Proverbs 1:5 & James 1:5)
Boehnleins work hard and never give up (Hebrews 10:35-36)
Boehnleins are trustworthy and honest (Luke 16:10-12)
We ended the document with a verse that is likely the most recognizable in the Bible, John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, and whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
As a legislator, I will wake up daily and use these core values as guideposts when I vote. I will support legislation that’s best for the families of Indiana. I will lead by example, honoring both God and the people of our district with my actions. I will take time to truly learn about the bill/information that is before me. I will persevere on the legislation that I am carrying for my constituents. I will work hard every day for the people of District 47. Lastly, I will strive to make sure my words match my actions.
Always feel free to reach out to me via email at kevinforstatesenate.com. I want to understand what is most important to you. Lastly, I ask for your vote and support on May 3. Together we can do big things for the State of Indiana.
BIO INFORMATION: Gary Byrne (Incumbent)
Age: 60
Office seeking: Indiana State Senate, District 47
Party: Republican
Relevant experience: I am currently serving as the State Senator for District 47, having replaced Erin Houchin after she resigned to run for Congress. Before serving in the state senate, I served on the North Harrison School Board for eight years and the Harrison County Council for four years. I am the only state senator who has served on a public school board. I have also served on the boards of Harrison County Lifelong Learning, the Harrison County Alternative School, and the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation. I have served on the Byrneville Cemetery Board as treasurer. I have been elected 3 terms to the North Harrison Cal Ripken Baseball Board and was board president for 8 years. I coached boys’ basketball and baseball at North Harrison for 10 years. I am a member of Farm Bureau and the National Rifle Association.
Social media: Facebook: Gary Byrne for State Senate
Website: www.GaryForStateSenate.com
What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
I have a proven conservative record. Politicians often say they are conservative before the election, then go establishment and turn wobbly immediately afterward. As a county councilman, I never voted for a tax increase, and as a state senator I voted for one of the largest tax cuts in state history.
On the council I always voted to support our law enforcement and police, and voted many times against unnecessary spending. I am the only state senator who has served on a public school board. Over half the state budget goes to education, and I believe my eight years of experience on a school board is a strong asset when making decisions to benefit students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers. I have a proven conservative record of opposing leftism in our schools, both as a senator and school board member. Schools are for education, not indoctrination. I oppose schools teaching critical race theory. I sponsored (and voted for) legislation to protect girls’ sports from unfair competition by biological males.
Governor Holcomb recently vetoed this bill, and I will vote to override his veto. I am pro-life and am endorsed by Indiana Right to Life. I am a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. I believe the Second Amendment exists for citizens to defend themselves and protect against tyranny, not just for hunting.
From a statewide perspective, what's the most important issue facing Hoosiers, and how would you address it if elected?
The damage caused by the Biden administration and its policies. Ronald Reagan once said the scariest words in the English language are “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Joe Biden’s administration proves Reagan right every day. We can cut taxes in Indiana, and we have. We can build a great place to work and do business in Indiana, and we have. All of this is undermined by supply chain problems, soaring gas prices, labor shortages, and inflation created by leftwing policies pushed by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.
I see the damage caused by these policies every single day. I see it every morning when I feed our family farm’s cows with feed that is much more expensive than it was a year ago. I see it in the equipment I can’t get for customers, since it’s backordered. I see it in the help wanted signs for businesses who can’t operate since they can’t find workers. Like everyone, I see it every time I fill up at the gas pump. Republicans must fight at every level of government, not just in Washington, against these harmful policies. Our country is in a time of crisis, and I believe the solution to what ails our nation will come from the heartland, from places like southern Indiana. It will come from proven conservatives advancing conservative policies at every level of government, from the statehouse to the county courthouse. I intend to do my part.
What are your top values and how would they influence your votes if elected?
I am a Christian. I believe in conservative principles and good, old fashioned hard work. For thirty-nine years, I have worked long hours every day building a small business with thousands of customers across our community. I get up every morning and feed the cows on a farm my family has owned since 1806.
As a school board member, I worked hard learning the ins and outs of the school system, of teacher contracts, and education policy. As a county council member, I worked hard researching every issue that came before the council and going through the county budget line by line. As a state senator, I have worked hard to advocate for conservative principles and represent the people of our district. As a .candidate, I have worked hard to personally meet as many voters as possible, knocking on doors, listening to them, and learning about their concerns. I intend to bring the same Christian values, proven conservative record, and work ethic to serving as your state senator.
