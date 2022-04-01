FLOYD COUNTY — Two political newcomers are challenging the incumbent in the Republican primary race for District 72 in the Indiana House of Representatives.
State Rep. Ed Clere is facing Republican challengers Tom Jones and Jackie Grubbs in the race to serve the district, which represents New Albany, Georgetown and Lafayette.
The Republican candidate selected in the primary will face Keil Roark in the November election, who is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Clere was first elected in 2008, and he is running for his eighth term in office. This is the first time Clere has faced a primary challenger.
Jones is an independent financial advisor with Assured Partners in Jeffersonville. Grubbs is marketing director for King's Quality Restoration Services in New Albany.
ED CLERE
As Clere runs for re-election, he is focusing on a “record of accomplishment,” he said.
“I have authored or supported countless pieces of legislation that have made a different to my constituents and to the state of Indiana, and I have prioritized the constituents,” he said. "I work hard to be there for the people I represent.”
Clere, a New Albany resident, works as a realtor in addition to serving as a state legislator. His “experiences as a small business person, as a community volunteer and as a husband and father” informed his first campaign, and they continue to influence his work as state representative, he said.
“I try hard to stay connected to my community and to be out there talking with people and to be in touch with what’s going on and what matters to people,” he said.
Clere said he votes with his conscious “no matter the issue or politics."
“I am known for my independence and my willingness to consider every issue and every piece of legislation on its merits,” Clere said. “It’s one of the things I get a lot of feedback on from constituents. I think people appreciate my independence."
Clere said his primary areas of focus for legislative policy include health, education and fiscal issues. He is the chairman of the Health and Medicaid subcommittees of the House’s Ways and Means Committee, and he is on the Education and Public Policy committees.
He described legislation he authored in the 2022 session, including House Enrolled Act 1169. The main focus of the legislation is to address issues of infant mortality, including “improving and standardizing the way sudden unexplained infant deaths are investigated,” he said.
The legislation also includes other provisions focused on health, including one meant to ease workforce issues at pharmacies by expanding the list of vaccinations a pharmacy technician can administer, and it includes changes meant to improve access to early intervention for children with developmental disabilities.
“House Enrolled Act 1169 is a good example of my legislative focus, which is fighting for children, seniors and children with disabilities,” Clere said.
If re-elected, Clere said he will continue pushing for changes to the way special education disputes between schools and families are handled. He authored legislation on this matter in the 2022 session, but it failed to pass the Senate.
He described his opposition to a proposed expansion of residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF), which did not pass the House. He also mentioned his involvement in passing a $1.1 billion tax cut plan.
“It was a difficult session — there was a lot of controversial legislation, and we managed to do a lot of good things, including passing the largest tax cut in state history, which I co-authored,” Clere said. “I spent a lot of time talking with constituents and listening to constituents.”
JACKIE GRUBBS
Grubbs, a New Albany resident, said she is new to the political scene, and in the past couple years, she has become politically involved as she attended various events and meetings in her free time.
“With everything that’s happened in the last two years, people are more skeptical of government leaders, and they're wanting everyday citizens to represent them and their perspectives,” Grubbs said. "They’re not liking career politicians or bureaucrats or big corporate executives — they just don’t feel they have their best interests at heart.”
She has attended “Back the Blue” rallies, and she has attended local government and school board meetings to speak out about topics such as curriculum and COVID-19 policies in schools.
“I’ve gone to a lot of the local meetings, including here in Floyd County, to express my concerns about the mandates and about the curriculum being taught in the classroom,” she said. “It just didn’t seem to have a lot of impact…I just didn’t see any changes.”
Grubbs has participated in several conservative leadership events, including Hoosier Leadership Series, she said. She describes herself as a “relationship builder,” and in her job as marketing director for a small local business, she works on about 300 accounts throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
“When I graduated from IUS, I have always worked locally and for small businesses,” Grubbs said. “I have a great respect and passion for protecting the small businesses in Southern Indiana.”
Grubbs said her main priority if elected would be “stopping the government overreach and making sure that all of our legislation adheres to the Indiana state constitution.”
“I’m all about protecting freedom and individual rights for Hoosiers,” she said.
She believes curriculum needs to be “rethought” in public schools, saying she believes it is “important for student to be independent thinkers.” She said she does not want “division” in classrooms, and she does not support social or political ideology being taught in schools.
In her campaign, she is also emphasizing that she is pro-life and supports the Second Amendment. She said she is concerned about “election integrity” and is supportive of returning to paper ballots “where we can have a completely accountable election.”
Grubbs describes herself as "direct and outspoken,” and she said she will not be “catering to special interest groups.”
“I talk to many of our leaders, and I can even ask them a pretty direct question and they pivot from some of the difficult topics,” Grubbs said. “I understand that most people who are involved in politics are there for the career and they don’t want to say or do anything that would jeopardize their next advancement in the political profession, but myself…I am running for Floyd County to be a voice."
TOM JONES
Jones is touting his experience as an "active, civic and community-minded businessman and leader in this district.” He has worked in the financial services industry throughout his career.
For the first half of his career, he worked as a banker, and he previously served as president and CEO for Community Bank in New Albany before moving to financial advising.
Over the years, Jones has been involved in a number of local civic organizations, including Southern Indiana Economic Development Council, Floyd Memorial Foundation, New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation and New Albany Rotary. He has also served as an elementary mentor for local schools.
He said he has always felt a “commitment to provide service to the community,” and if he is elected as a state representative, it "would just be the next level of that.”
“At this point in my life, I’m 57 years old, and I’ve had a broad perspective, and I think that’s important when you choose to represent your fellow citizens in a government role,” he said. "At the same time, I still feel like I’m young enough to give it the energy and attention it deserves.”
Jones discussed how he would call upon his experience in his business career and other endeavors if elected, saying he has been focused on “encouraging people and facilitating people to work together.”
He said areas such as education, healthcare and public safety would be his legislative priorities.
“There’s certain underpinnings that you have in a good economy, and to me, sort of that community stool has three legs,” Jones said. “It’s a good system of public education, it’s a good system of healthcare and it’s a good system of public safety. Just imagine that stool and those legs, and on top of it sits our economy.”
He wants to address ongoing struggles with drug addiction and the opioid crisis. He is also focused on workforce challenges facing the state, saying it is "creating ripple effects through our businesses, through our economy and through our personal lives.”
Jones said he is an optimist, and he wants to focus on “working for the common good.” He said he believes he can “compromise without compromising principles.”
“We all come to our stages of life with different experiences, and I think we largely at the end of the day want the same things,” he said. “We’re looking to have quality education for our children and grandchildren, we want available and affordable healthcare with the best combination of costs and outcomes, we want safe neighborhoods and work settings. If you cut through the cloud of things we disagree with each other on and focus try to focus more on the things we have in common, I think a whole lot of progress can be made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.