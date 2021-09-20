CLARKSVILLE — Two Clarksville churches are stepping up to help with donations after an early Sunday apartment fire displaced 26 residents, several of whom were hospitalized.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at First Southern Baptist Church, 215 Ettels Lane, and at Howard Park Christian Church, 450 W. Norwood Ave., from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the Clarksville Fire Department, the department got the call at 7:18 a.m. Sunday of a multi-unit fire at Garden Court apartments on Ettels Lane between Eastern Boulevard and Clarksville High School.
On arrival, crews saw heavy fire coming from the attic in the two-story building. They started an "aggressive interior attack, but the fire quickly spread through the open attic areas of the building," according to the post. They were able to contain the blaze only after using master streams of water from fire vehicles.
Lenny McCuistinn, who had lived at the now-damaged unit since 2015, was one of several residents on site Monday hoping to be able to get some of their belongings. She said she and her two 4-year-old grandchildren were asleep at 7:15 a.m. when she got the call to get out of the building.
"We evacuated as fast as we could," she said. McQuistinn said she quickly got one child out and rushed back to get the other. By that time, the flames had nearly reached her unit and she crawled out shielding her grandson from the fire with her body.
McQuistinn said she's aware of at least two neighbors who had to jump from their second floor units to escape the fire — one a man she believed was badly injured. Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said he was aware of five or six people who were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but he couldn't confirm their conditions as of Monday afternoon and the News and Tribune was unable to reach the fire department Monday for an update to the well-being of those residents.
McCuistinn said most of her neighbors in that building have lost everything, including some pets. She said she was aware of a dog, cat and parakeet who had perished from the fire.
"So it's been pretty rough," she said, adding that she is doing OK. "Everything could have burned; I got out what was most valuable to me."
But like many of the others, she didn't have renters' insurance so all of her things carry that smell of fire, including the couch she recently bought. She's staying with a family member right now and appreciates that her landlord returned her most recent rent payment, but she's still worried about finding a place to live that's as affordable as her apartment was.
Becky Hardin, who lives across a small courtyard from the burned building, said she woke up soon after the fire started and just walked outside and saw the blaze ahead of her.
"It was horrible," she said. Hardin didn't think about the fire coming to her building; the main thing she was concerned about was a friend who lived across the way in the other building, who she later learned had to move a dresser and jump out of her window.
"She's my friend, we love her," Hardin said. "I was so concerned...we all were. We were all out here yelling for her. We didn't know that she had jumped out, I didn't know."
Following the fire, First Southern Baptist Church next door to the apartment complex immediately began helping — providing water and coffee, breakfast and prayers.
Hardin said she appreciated their continued support to her neighbors by hosting the donation spot.
"It can be clothes, deodorant, shampoo, body wash...everything," she said. "One gentleman didn't even have a comb to comb his hair this morning."
Howard Park Christian Church offered Monday to help as well with donations, Town Council President Ramsey said. He added that it's best to give things like toiletries, bedding, blankets and kitchen supplies, but that the Red Cross recommends not giving clothes because so many may be unused due to the variation in sizes.
"It's so devastating," Ramsey said. "But we have a strong, tight-knit community and there has already been so much outpouring of people willing to help. So we're hoping that by helping to organize this event, these donations that are at Howard Park will give a place where the community will be able to take those resources and put forth their efforts."
Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr said he's done an initial survey by drone only, but that he'll have to wait until the fire department clears the scene before he can get in and do a full analysis of what needs to be done or rebuilt. Any rebuilding efforts would have to comply with current code; the building was erected in 1973.
Other agencies providing aid Sunday include the Clarksville Police Department, Jeffersonville and New Albany fire departments, Tri-Township Fire & Rescue, New Chapel EMS, Clark County Emergency Management, the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
