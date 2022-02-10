SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana's environmental license plates celebrate a big birthday this year and have saved more than 70,000 acres of land since the early 1990s.
The blue license plate, featuring a bald eagle flying near the sun, has been around since 1992. It's sponsored by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, costs $40 and has saved more than 71,000 acres of Indiana's lands since coming on the scene 30-years-ago.
In Southern Indiana, some of the funds have been used to acquire land for the Sherman Minton Nature Preserve in Floyd County.
"There's been numerous, numerous projects that have been done since the 1990s," said Thomas Laycock, Director of the IDNR Land Acquisition Division. "Additions to state forests, additions to state parks, trails, all kinds of things that have been done with proceeds from the license plate."
Laycock said $25 from each plate goes directly to the project and it had been the top-selling plate for many, many years.
It's important for people to purchase this plate to expand the outdoor recreational opportunities in Indiana.
"Indiana is lagging behind all of our adjoining states in provision of outdoor recreational opportunities and that is across the board," Laycock said. "We do have quite a bit of land that is state forest, national forest and land controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."
He said there is a good sized land holding in Floyd County.
The land protected by license plate sales gives Indiana residents more places to camp, bike, hunt, fish, boat and more.
That's important, especially as usage has greatly increased since March 2020.
"During COVID the exponential growth and use of our property, it was amazing," Laycock said. "Lines out the door onto the highways at every date park, and we kept all of our state parks, nature preserves and wildlife areas all open during COVID."
That time period has been a boom for the DNR.
"We have seen an increase in license plate sales over the last couple of years," he said. "Which we believe is directly related to people experiencing more of the outdoors during COVID."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.