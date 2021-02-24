SOUTHERN INDIANA — Two hundred Southern Indiana seniors have received a big boost in groceries through a partnership with multiple community agencies and municipalities.
On Wednesday, volunteers delivered $30,000 worth of non-perishable food items to seniors in the community in need of the assistance as part of the Senior Food Program. The aid, which was made possible through an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) COVID-19 grant secured by the Floyd County Commissioners, was distributed through Hope Southern Indiana, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and other community volunteers.
The food included six bags of groceries and a large box of chips, about $150 worth for each family. The recipients were people who had visited Hope for food assistance since July and were contacted by the volunteers.
Carrul Mostella was among the 50 residents to receive a package Wednesday afternoon when volunteers with the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana delivered to the Mark Elrod Tower in New Albany. In addition to her own groceries, Mostella was there to receive a delivery for her friend who was at dialysis.
"It means a lot, it helps us," she said. "A lot of people don't get food stamps and stuff, you get a little check every month and you run out of stuff [so] this is a big help."
Mostella estimated the food would last her about three months.
Paul Robinson, another resident of the Mark Elrod Tower, was also grateful when a volunteer delivered the food right to his kitchen.
"Oh it means a lot — that's quite a bit of groceries there and that's a lot of money," he said. "Money is tight. That will last a long time."
Angie Graf, executive director at Hope Southern Indiana, said the growing needs of families having trouble due to the pandemic have become evident over the past year and thanked the commissioners for helping to start this program.
She said that in recent months, Hope has seen 564 new families contacting the organization for help — people that had never sought assistance there before. That included a lot of seniors who were having to make tough decisions about their health and survival.
"When we looked at what was going on, we had a lot of seniors needing more help, a lot of seniors coming in saying they were making choices between their prescriptions and their food and paying their light bill or this or that," Graf said. "So the county suggested a program to help seniors and that's how this started."
Graf added that Hope recently has been seeing more people come in seeking rental assistance as evictions put on hold during the pandemic loom over many.
She praised the work of the various organizations and teams that came together to help. Floyd County had staff volunteering Wednesday morning and veterans helped with the big deliveries in the afternoon. Volunteers also came from Trinity United Methodist Church, which provided the staging area to assemble the packages.
"It's just a collaboration of a lot of great volunteers," Graf said.
Ricky Williams, a part of the team of Veterans Court of Southern Indiana participants volunteering Wednesday, was glad to be giving back — service work is part of the recovery that they're guided toward in the program.
The specialty court was started by Floyd County Superior Court No. 3 Judge Maria Granger in 2011 and expanded to Clark County several years ago. Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 judge Vicki Carmichael now oversees the Clark County portion.
"We've got a great team that cares," said Williams, who has now been sober for 13 months. "It's a complete program — they keep you accountable [and] guide you toward physical, mental health.
"They give you a case plan and you try to follow it. As long as you're transparent with them and honest, they keep trying to push you toward recovery."
He added that as veterans "we always keep each other accountable."
Ceil Sperzel, director of the Retired Service Volunteers Program, said things like this could not be possible without the people who help.
"There are a lot of things in the community that volunteers can do, [and] we can do so much more," she said. "If we didn't have the volunteers, we couldn't do this."
The OCRA grant also included $20,000 which has gone toward purchasing 250 military-grade backpacks for the unsheltered population, which contain a hygiene and first aid kit, poncho, weatherproof socks and more. To date, 189 have been distributed to the community through the help of Hope Southern Indiana, NOMAD Collective, Return Church and the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.