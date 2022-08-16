JEFFERSONVILLE — During Monday’s meeting of the River Ridge Development Authority, the board of directors received an update on a $3-million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
The grant will fund a portion of the new 20-inch transmission water main, doubling water capacity for the River Ridge Commerce Center and supporting business retention, recruitment and expansion efforts.
“We are extremely excited to receive this grant funding to help spur economic development activities at the River Ridge Commerce Center,” said Jerry Acy, executive director of the development authority.
“This project has been a major undertaking for River Ridge and is incredibly important to our future growth. Every business that calls River Ridge home or is considering locating here needs water. Through expanded capacity, River Ridge will continue to make significant progress on bringing even more jobs and economic opportunities to southern Indiana.”
As a result of the EDA grant and $4.2 million in matching local funds for the project, it is expected to support at least 1,000 new jobs and $100 million in private investment.
Also during Monday’s meeting of the development authority, the board approved a contract to construct a water main on Jim Lewis Avenue to replace an existing line that was constructed when the land was owned by the U.S. Army. The water main will be relocated and reconstructed to allow for the planned reconstruction of Jim Lewis Avenue and Penny Martin Lane to accommodate up to five new developments that would use the improved water service.
Before the August board meeting, the development authority approved a finalized agreement with the City of Jeffersonville and the distribution of $12 million in funding to support the expansion of the city’s North Wastewater Treatment Plant. Upon completion, the plant’s treatment capacity will increase to approximately 6 million gallons per day — 2 million gallons per day of the new capacity will be allocated for businesses within the River Ridge Commerce Center.
The North Wastewater Treatment Plant provides wastewater treatment services to industries and businesses in the Jeffersonville section of River Ridge as well as about 10,000 acres outside the commerce center. The expansion will also support developments of other business including industrial, retail and residential initiatives in areas of Jeffersonville in close proximity to the commerce center.
The River Ridge Development Authority manages the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business and office park established in 1998 to replace lost economic activity from the closure of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant. The authority has invested more than $150 million to redevelop about 25% of the center.
River Ridge is home to more than 60 companies, such as Amazon, Bose, Collins Aerospace, Enjoy Life Foods, Medline, Optum and HempRise. Onsite employment totaled more than 10,400 in 2021, and the center produced a total of $2.5 billion in economic output and supported more than 18,000 regional jobs. The investments and growth at River Ridge recently earned the River Ridge Development Authority the International Economic Development Council’s Gold Award for Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse.
