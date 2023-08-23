FLOYD COUNTY — A $3-million judgment has been awarded to David Camm, a former Indiana State Police officer who was exonerated after being twice convicted of murdering his family, in a civil lawsuit tied to the deaths of his family.
Camm's wife, Kim, and children, Brad and Jill, were found dead in a garage in Georgetown on Sept. 28, 2000.
Floyd County Circuit Court Special Judge Kyle P. Williams conducted a hearing in the case that was filed in 2002 on Aug. 17.
He issued the order against Charles Boney, Jr., the man eventually convicted in the killings of Camm's loved ones. Boney remains in prison for the convictions.
Williams granted a $1-million judgment against Boney, and for Camm, in the wrongful death of Kim Camm.
He also a granted a $1-million judgment against Boney, and for Camm, in the wrongful death of Brad Camm.
A $1-million judgment against Boney, and for Camm, was also awarded in the death of Jill Camm.
Camm, who was convicted of murder twice in the killings of his family, served 13 years in prison until jurors in his third trial found him not guilty.
Camm said he was at church playing basketball when his family was killed, but prosecutors said he left the game, committed the slayings, and returned.
He was convicted in Floyd County in 2002, appealed that conviction only to be convicted again in 2006, but that verdict was overturned. He was acquitted after the third and final trial in 2013.
In 2014 Camm filed a lawsuit against Floyd County and several people alleging wrongdoing against him after he was charged and convicted of murder. A settlement between Camm and the county was reached in 2016 in which the county agreed to pay Camm $450,000.
Indiana also agreed last year to pay Camm a $4.6 settlement in a federal lawsuit related to the case.
Boney was arrested in 2005 and charged after evidence tied him to the murder scene. He was convicted of the killings and is now serving a 225-year sentence.
