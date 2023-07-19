CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County 4-H Fair is a time for people to get together with friends and family to ride on the fair midway, try different foods and look at all the animals.
Some people who go to the fair have responsibilities that they need to attend to the majority of the time the fair is going on — the 4-H members.
Some members have animals entered into the fair that they have to show in different categories for each animal.
Bailey Cook is a first-year 4-H member and has a horse named Reba in the English and Western Riding as well as Barrel Racing.
“I fell in love with the sport the first time I rode,” Cook said.
Marlee Lamaster has been in 4-H for two years and her sister, Malorie Lamaster, is in her first year. They both have horses in the fair right now, Marlee with Sterling and Malorie with Siri. They both do Halter Shows with their horses.
“I like how people (in 4-H) are nice and the judges explain stuff,” Marlee said.
Jack Welch is also a first-year 4-H member and has a lamb named Neal in the fair. He is going to sell Neal in the fair auction. He also worked on a small engine project with his dad and received the grand champion award for it.
Braylee Hopwood us in her sixth year in 4-H and has a pig in the fair. Bonding with her animals and learning new things are her favorite things about 4-H, she said.
From her time in 4-H she has been able to meet new people and learn more about her animals as well as have fun with her friends, Hopwood added.
“I’ve always grown up around animals and my mom did 4-H and it’s just kind of a family thing. We all do it and it’s a good learning experience as well,” Hopwood said.
THIS IS THE LAST WEEKEND OF ACTIVITIES
THURSDAY, JULY 20: Food Stand Sponsored by First Savings Bank Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Peach Cobbler
Noon – Deadline for signing-up for 4-H Livestock Auction
3 p.m. 4-H Rabbit & Poultry Round Robin (Rabbit Barn)
6 p.m. Ten Year Awards, Farm Bureau Tenure Awards, Clark County Sheriffs Mental Attitude Award-Sheriff Scottie Maples, Junior Leader Seniors, 4-H Scholarship Winners, Clark County Homemaker Scholarship
6:30 p.m. 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Snack Shack Open (Indoor Arena)
4 –9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
5 p.m. Clark County Cattlemen’s Assoc. Selling Ribeye Steak Sandwiches (By Food Stand)
5 -9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
7 p.m. SWCD Take Flight! Wildlife, Raptors program
6 -11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements (Hand Stamps available $15)
Aubrey Tucker (Shelter House)
FRIDAY, JULY 21: Food Stand Sponsored by: Amedisys Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Blueberry Delight
8 – 10 a.m. Free Breakfast for All 4-H Members (Junior Leader Food Stand)
4 -9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open
5 - 9 p.m. Commercial Booths Open
6 -11 p.m. Carnival – James Gang Amusements (Hand Stamps available $20)
5 p.m. Lil’ Showman Show (Indoor Arena)
5 -7 p.m. Bernie and Malcom Band
6:30 p.m. JAGS Cheer Club
7 p.m. “BATTLE OF THE BARNS”
4-H Kids Fun Night (Horse and Pony Arena)
SATURDAY, JULY 22: Dessert of the Day (Food Stand): Banana Pudding
8 - 9 a.m. Aucion Buyer Free Breakfast (Food Stand)
9 a.m. Herdsmanship Awards (Indoor Arena)
9:30 a.m. 2023 4-H Livestock Auction (Indoor Arena)
9:30 a.m. Snack Shack (Indoor Arena)
4 - 9 p.m. 4-H Exhibit Buildings Open 7 PM
4-H Dog Club Demonstraion
7 p.m. Mud Drag
6 – 11 p.m. Carnival - James Gang Amusements ($20 Handstamps)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Club Demonstration (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mud Drags ($20 Pits, $15 Adults, $10 7 - 12 Kids, Kids 6 & Under Free) Gates open at 5 p.m.
