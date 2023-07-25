FLOYD COUNTY — Residents Encounter Christ members saw the culmination of their recent work at the Floyd County Jail on Monday night as 41 inmates were baptized after completing a three-day biblical course.
One-on-one talks, table discussions, worship, prayer and communion with the inmates were among the outreach works offered by REC. At the end of the course, inmates were baptized as a declaration of their faith.
Fourteen women and 27 men were baptized Monday night. Law enforcement officials said partnering with REC and offering other programs helps rehabilitate inmates with the hopes of reducing the chances of them returning to jail.
“We’re putting education back in the jail; we’re looking at other programs that we can place here that give everybody that comes through here a chance to succeed,” said Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush.
The goal is to help inmates make better decisions, Bush continued.
For inmates like Jhonna Parra, REC has given them a spiritual awakening while being incarcerated.
“I don’t want to say that I was a believer, but at the same time I wasn’t,” Parra said. “The program really made me realize a lot. It made me give my will out and made sure I live through God’s will.”
REC is a great program that attempts to put people on the right path, Parra added. She said reading her Bible and listening to the other women in the program share their experiences with God helped change and inspire her.
“I’m still young, I’m 19. I’ve got to wait to change myself to change my life,” Parra said. “Even though I’ve been on the wrong path and I went down bad paths, I still have time to change.”
Parra said that having the one-on-one connections with the women in REC and getting to know them personally showed her that anyone can have a second chance and change their life regardless of the situation they were in.
Parra is going to take college courses while she is in prison. She wants to be able to help girls who grew up in a situation similar to hers and relate to them just like how the women with the REC related to her.
“I want to be like one of their stories,” Parra said. “I came from a messed up childhood… but it doesn’t define who I am. I’m going to go to school because I want to work with kids who have been in similar situations.”
Once Parra gets out, she also wants to get involved with a church and get involved with programs at the church.
Her dad and aunt have been a big support system for Parra during this time. They are both believers as well.
“I’ve talked to them about God and everything; their mindsets have changed,” Parra said. “They’re like ‘She’s going to be OK and she’s going to get through this.’”
Now that she has shown them that she is changing they have grown closer.
REC has also helped the inmates by bringing them closer to each other.
“The pods are a lot better, there’s not a lot of drama… We’ve all come together with the programs,” Parra said. “We sit there and we talk about God. Me and some of the girls will read Bibles… we’ll pick verses for each other.”
Parra has some advice for girls in a similar situation:
“Stay in your Bible and don’t forget that God loves you and read Psalms 51, that’s my favorite, it made me cry,” Parra said.
