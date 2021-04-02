INDIANA — Local health officials say they hope the recent significant increases in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will lead to more and more people opting for the shots, especially as spring activities that could cause spread of the disease pick up.
Earlier this week, state health officials opened eligibility to anyone 16 and older, although the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one now approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
And Wednesday, Indiana Health Commissioner Kris Box announced that while Indiana will still prioritize Hoosiers for getting vaccinated, proof of residency won’t be required, making it easier for people from Kentucky who may work in Indiana to get the shots here.
“I do think from an overall public health side of things it makes a lot of sense that we just act as a community because obviously there’s no huge variation in Floyd County, Clark County or Jefferson County (Kentucky),” said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. “So the sooner we can get everybody in the metropolitan area vaccinated, the better it’s going to be for all things. So I’m excited about that.”
According to a Friday update from the Indiana Department of Health, roughly 45,000 residents of Clark and Floyd counties have been fully vaccinated — either by receiving their second shots of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This is just under a quarter of the overall residents of both counties, which 2019 census data puts at 196,824.
The data also show that 32.5% of the overall vaccinations have been those age 65 to 74. People age 20 to 49 have made up 17.8% of the overall vaccinations, but with some in that category only becoming eligible within the past week.
Yazel said he will be interested to see what the initial turnout is for those high school-aged people eligible. He said that the health department will continue to put as much information out as possible so people can make informed decisions.
“The data looks wonderful on it, [but] I do think there’s going to be some vaccine hesitancy,” he said, adding that there’s also “some perception out there that the young do not get as sick with it. But, I think we need to stress the fact that number one, everybody is around high-risk people and then there are kids that are outliers...so it’s still important.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris also urged people to be vaccinated soon to help mitigate any spread from upcoming activities.
“We are all a little concerned about what’s going to happen after spring break in terms of the positivity rate,” Harris said. “With the increased eligibility and increasing vaccine availability, we want everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday 688,916 total cases confirmed since last March. Of those 1,256 were new in the Friday report. While not as high as the peak of 8,000 or more on several days in fall and winter, the case count has been as low as 400 in a day this year.
There have been 12,662 deaths; 20 were new Friday. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals from March 20 to 26 was 10.3%, a tenth of a percent higher than the day before. Overall cases is at 4% for the same time period.
Clark County has had 12,457 cases; 17 were new in the Friday report. There have been 188 deaths, one new in the Friday report. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 9.3%, also up a tenth of a percent from Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.
Floyd County has had 7,446 cases; 10 new in the Friday report. There have been 174 deaths, none new reported. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 6%, down from 6.9% the previous day. The positivity rate for all tests over a seven-day period is 4.1%.
Yazel said he can’t say if the numbers signal an overall rise in cases, but hopes the vaccine can counteract that if so.
“How many days of an uptick before it’s a trend? We’re watching,” he said, adding that the increase in state numbers could be results from some of the earlier spring breaks. Easter celebrations could also contribute.
“It’s an odd mix — you’ve got Easter and spring break, but then you’re balancing it with huge increases in our vaccine rollout and getting down to that younger more mobile population,” he said. “So it’s going to be interesting where it lands. I think it will tell us a lot about our community status what happens in the next two or three weeks.”
As of the end of Friday, Baptist Health Floyd expected to have administered 36,926 vaccinations; Clark Memorial Health was set to reach 41,004 by the end of the day. These numbers include people from outside the area who are vaccinated there, although with Indiana residents, the vaccination is recorded in the county of residence.
Baptist Health Floyd had eight COVID patients as of Friday morning, with none in the ICU. Clark Memorial had five, one in the ICU.
Lance Ballard, director of Pharmacy at Clark Memorial Health, said he’s glad to see the vaccine eligibility opened up and that they’re already seeing younger people in the hospital’s vaccine clinic. He added that he feels the supply is such that local residents have the opportunity for vaccinations while also being able to provide the shots to others, such as people who may live in Louisville but spend time in Indiana.
“I’m very glad that it’s opened up to everybody now,” he said. “We’re seeing strong supply from the state. We’ve got the new Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine coming that’s adding additional supply to us. I think it’s the right thing to do for the community.
“I think if folks have the ability and sites have the capacity, that they should be able to go and get the vaccine. That way it’s not a wasted spot. If there’s capacity, we want to utilize it at 100%.”
He added that while the hospital site stays busy, there usually isn’t more than a one- or two-day wait to get a vaccine right now, with some getting in the same day.
