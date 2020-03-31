INDIANA — There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and 21 in Floyd, according to the most recent information from the Indiana State Department of Health. The first cases were detected March 15 in Floyd and 17 in Clark.
Statewide, there were 2,159 people who had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. Of these, 49 people have died and 13,373 people have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Sunday, there had been 140,904 cases confirmed in the U.S. with 2,405 deaths.
