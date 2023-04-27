INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery Powerball® Double Play® tickets should be checked carefully as one entry purchased at Kroger at 305 E. Hwy 131 in Clarksville matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing.
The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Wednesday, April 26, are: 18-26-31-49-51 with the Powerball of 18. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25. Double Play Overall Odds are 1 in 25.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, April 29, is an estimated $51 million.
For over 30 years, Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $7 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually. The Hoosier Lottery has earned World Lottery Association Level 4 Certification through 2024 for achieving the highest level of responsible gaming.
