Henry Darol Gilley, 85, of Charlestown, IN, passed away at 9 a.m.on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Henry was born on Thursday, July 18, 1935, in Hot Spot, KY. He is the son of Roy Gilley and Polly B. (Brown) Gilley, who both preceded him in death. On September 12, 1960, he married Barbara (Furni…