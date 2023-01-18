CLARKSVILLE — 502 Hemp in Louisville has expanded to Clarksville by opening a new branch under the name of 812 Hemp.
DeeDee Taylor, co-founder and CEO of the two stores, started the business to spread the knowledge and usefulness of CBD products.
812 Hemp is at 319 East Lewis and Clark Parkway. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Taylor founded the business with Matt Dykes who has the same passion for the alternative remedy.
They wanted to bring the education and quality products from their Louisville store to Clarksville.
“I’m here because I want to offer safe, reliable, quality products,” Taylor said. “I want them to come into our space and get educated on what CBD is, on what hemp products are. There’s a lot of new products on the market and people need to be able to be educated.”
She added that she wants customers to know that they will be getting safe and quality products at their stores. They have their products tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure the quality and accuracy of them.
They sell products such as CBD lotions, gummies, dog treats, Delta 8 products and more.
When recommending products to people who are using CBD as a medical alternative, they have to take extra steps to help the customer.
“We’re a little careful with what we say,” Dykes said. “We anecdotally have a lot of things to say, as well as research that’s currently ongoing and continuously coming out. We offer what products are available and they choose what’s best for them.”
