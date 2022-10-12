The 9-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed until a later date.
In an update Wednesday, the project said closure has been delayed twice because the project team determined that additional work was needed to make the switch.
The original two-day delay was not adequate to complete the necessary work.
Upon removal of concrete forms to prepare for the phase two traffic switch, additional work was identified that needed to be completed prior to the switch.
The contractor is working diligently to complete the items of work required for the phase switch.
The project has commitments to the public to publish early closure notices in advance of those closures. Due to the nature of the construction in the rehabilitation of this structure it is difficult to predict every detail that may be encountered that could impact the schedule.
The project team will share more information about the timing of the nine-day closure as work progresses and a new start date is identified.
