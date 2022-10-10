NEW ALBANY — The 9-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge, originally scheduled to begin Oct. 10, has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for Phase 2.
Eastbound I-64 will now be closed on or after 2 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 12 until 2 a.m. on Friday Oct. 21.
The full directional closures will allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on the lower deck and begin demolition work associated with Phase 2.
I-265 Lane Closures Scheduled
Weather permitting, there will be lane closures on I-265 eastbound approaching the I-65 interchange for crews to perform pavement repairs. Lane closures will be implemented on or after Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 a.m. Access to I-65 North and I-65 South will remain open from I-265 eastbound.
Motorists should slow down, drive distraction free and be aware of the changing traffic pattern approaching the interchange.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
Contact us at:
INDOT4U
855-INDOT4U (855-463-6848)
