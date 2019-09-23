JEFFERSONVILLE — Angie's Café has only been open for a few weeks, but the Jeffersonville restaurant already has a loyal customer base and staff members who have worked together for many years.
Angie Carpenter and her fiancé, Dale Shelton, opened Angie's Café on Sept. 5, along with a group of staff who has worked with her at various other restaurants. The Jeffersonville restaurant is located at 2781 Jefferson Centre Way, Suite 10, in the former Stricker's Café location.
Angie's Café offers dishes such as burgers, country fried steak, deep fried pork tenderloins, chicken tenders, club sandwiches and cod sandwiches. Their breakfast is a major focus, and it offers classics such as pancakes, french toast, omelets and biscuits and gravy. The café serves breakfast all day.
Carpenter has a long history working for Jeffersonville restaurants, but she didn't expect she would run her own café. Her mother, Donna Wariner, and cook Lydia Gilland — who both now work at Angie's Cafe — worked at Jerry's Restaurant in Jeffersonville for more than 30 years, and Carpenter worked there for 17 years.
She described Jerry's Restaurant as "one big happy family." For Wariner, it was a "second home." The group believes they would still be there if the longstanding restaurant hadn't closed in 2013 due to a fire.
"You knew the customers by name, and they were all family to you," Carpenter said.
When the restaurant was demolished after the fire, they were devastated, and they all showed up to watch the demolition.
"It was sad — we all felt like we would work there until everybody retired or died or whatever," Gilland said.
The trio then moved to A Nice Restaurant at Jefferson Centre Way. After years of working there, they were all ready to move onto something new, and they knew they wanted to continue working together.
When her partner proposed buying Stricker's, Carpenter was "totally against it" at first — she was scared to start her own business. But Shelton wanted to give the group an opportunity to branch out on their own at the restaurant, which is located just around the corner from A Nice Restaurant.
"I just thought that they've been doing it long enough, and it was time they did it on their own," he said. "I felt like that's what they deserved."
Along with another server from A Nice Restaurant, the three of them started another chapter at Angie's Cafe. But even as they have moved to a new place, certain factors have remained the same.
When they moved to A Nice Restaurant, their customers from Jerry's Restaurant followed them, Carpenter said. And once they moved from A Nice Restaurant, their loyal customers followed them to Angie's Café. Wariner estimates that 70 to 75 percent of their customers followed them to the new restaurant.
The restaurant has a group of loyal customers known as the "coffee group" that eats breakfast there each morning.
"By 8 a.m they're all sitting at the table," Carpenter said. "We know our customers so good that when they walk through that door, we already know what they're ordering."
Carpenter said she's still nervous to run her own café, but she has a supportive staff who "will do whatever it takes" to make the business run smoothly. If something is wrong, they reach out to each other, she said. She has also found that support from her customers.
"We had a customer in here the other day that went out to the patio, and she came back in, and she said, 'Angie, I just made a phone call,"' she said. '"Would it bother you if I bring 10 to 15 people up here and we landscape your patio for you?' That's the type of customers we have."
When some of her customers found out they were all working together at the new restaurant, they came into the café and started crying, saying "they never thought they would see us again," Carpenter said.
"It means a lot — it really does," she said. "We never thought we would have this much support."
For Carpenter, the family atmosphere is what she loves most about the business.
"You come in and everyone knows each other by name," she said. "You know the customer, the customer knows you. It's like one big happy family in here. If someone comes in and all they can afford is coffee, I don't mind saying 'here you go,' because a lot of older people — because we deal with a lot of older people in here — are on fixed income."
The new restaurant has meant a lot to her and the rest of the group, Wariner said. Angie's Café means she can continue her working life with her daughter and fellow co-workers, in addition to maintaining her relationship with the customers, including the ones she has known since Jerry's Restaurant.
"We all work good together because we love our customers and we care about people," Wariner said. "It makes me feel good, and I still get to work with my daughter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.