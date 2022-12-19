The Jeffersonville Township Public Library honored Jeffersonville’s own Flora Clipper on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 with a surprise birthday celebration on the occasion of her 100th birthday.
Clipper, a regular library user who is like family to all of the employees, values the written word. A former teacher, Flora has always read; however, she said that learning is even more important to her now. Recently, Clipper has been reading about different countries. The first book of this nature she read was about Ukraine, which is in most of our thoughts these days for obvious reasons.
Speaking of the written word, in October of 1939, when Clipper was 16 years of age and a senior at Taylor High School, she gained national honors when she was chosen as one of the winners in a national essay contest by the National Tuberculosis Association. There were over 100,000 essays entered and only four cash awards and six honorable mentions, with Clipper in the latter group. Her paper was the only one from Indiana in the competition!
When we visualize how someone who is 100 years old may look, we often imagine them rather frail and stooped over. Flora Cooper absolutely breaks the mold with that visualization. She does not look a day over 70, and she lives every day to the fullest. The name Flora means flower in Latin, and like a flower, she may sway in the wind, but her petals remain firmly intact.
Toward the end of the celebration, someone asked Clipper to what she attributes her longevity and good health. Her response made us all pause. She said she couldn’t take any credit; it is simply God! We are honored to have Flora Clipper as a library patron and were delighted to celebrate this milestone with her.
