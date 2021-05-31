NEW ALBANY — It was a time for reverence and remembrance as community members gathered at New Albany’s Veterans Plaza to honor the sacrifices of fallen members of the United States Armed Forces.
“Let us never forget those in battle who have lost their lives for this great union of ours,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693 Commander Jim Dexter said. “Let us never forget those that are keeping us safe today so we can live free.”
New Albany’s annual Memorial Day ceremony took place Monday morning at the intersection of Market Street and 10th Street. Many members of the community lined the sidewalks to watch the service, which included multiple speakers.
Local veterans, elected officials and others in the community placed wreaths on memorials honoring local soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Monday’s service was led by Dexter, a Vietnam War veteran. The VFW Post 1693 Honor Guard performed a three-volley gun salute, which was followed by the playing of “Taps.”
Dexter was pleased to see such a large crowd gathered for Monday’s ceremony. Last year, the Memorial Day service was shortened due to the pandemic.
“The past year has been incredibly challenging, and as our way of life was changed in difficult and chaotic ways, it would be so easy to postpone our ceremony and delay our responsibility to American fallen service members until next year — make the excuse that we are tired, fatigued from the pandemic,” Dexter said.
“But the men and women of America’s armed forces — who have sacrificed and given everything they have, including their very lives, for our safety and freedom — deserve more than an excuse,” he said.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan thanked the crowd for gathering to honor the “eternal sacrifice” of fallen service members.
“Memorial Day brings with it the chance to not only to thank, remember and memorialize our American soldiers,” he said. “It also brings us the chance to honor those who died by renewing our own personal commitment to service — service to yourself, service to your neighbors and, most importantly, to your community.”
State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said Memorial Day is an “opportunity to remember and to reflect.”
“Today is about the American heroes whose names are inscribed here and on monuments throughout the world,” he said. “It is always important to remember, though, that they are more than names. Each name represents a name cut short for us and for our freedom.”
Clere urged the community to remember that Memorial Day “is not just like any other day,” noting it should be about remembering the “men and women who gave everything so we could have everything.”
“For too many, it’s just a day off work or a day to go swimming and cook out or a day to shop,” he said. “For many others, including those gathered here, it is a time to remember. For those of us who have lost a loved one in the service of our nation, Memorial Day is an official commemoration of what they’ve experienced every day.”
