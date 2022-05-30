NEW ALBANY — The flowers displayed their brilliant colors as birds chirped and the sun shone down on Market Street, but despite all of nature’s pleasantries, those who gathered along Veterans Plaza were in a pensive mood Monday.
New Albany’s Memorial Day remembrance was marked by a recognition of the sacrifices of the men and women who died in service to their country. The speakers at the event called upon the community to honor those who paid the ultimate price, and to never consider Memorial Day as merely a holiday.
“The men and women who perished fighting for this country made this happen,” said Jim Dexter, commander of the VFW Post 1693 in New Albany.
His comments came as he pointed out the freedoms enjoyed in the U.S., and the simple ability to be able to gather together on a beautiful day.
Dexter asked the crowd that lined either side of the street to be “truly reflective” of the sacrifices of veterans and those who died as a result of their service.
“There has been no other country on earth whose sacrifices have been greater than ours,” Dexter said.
“Each life lost has contributed to the evolution of America as we know it today.”
Dexter pleaded for politics to be put aside Monday, and for people to acknowledge that “sacrifices are meaningless without remembrance.”
“Let us work to educate others on the true meaning of Memorial Day,’ he said.
Floyd Superior Court No. 3 Judge Maria Granger was among the speakers. But Granger wasn’t a guest simply because of her elected position, but more due to her family’s own heartbreak and loss.
Her stepson, Army Sgt. Steven Paul Mennemeyer, was a combat medic who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq. She recalled his burial and the agony the family endured after his death.
“The devastating pain in my husband’s face cut me like glass,” Granger said.
But the light that led them through the difficult darkness was the overwhelming support of others including veterans, Granger continued. She emphasized that remembering the loss of warriors is the ultimate tribute, and it’s one that comforts the families that are left behind.
The sacrifices of soldiers “bind us together” and prove that the country will stand united time and time again in the face of challenges and adversity, Granger said.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and state Rep. Ed Clere also spoke during the event.
Gahan asked those in attendance to be mindful of the sacrifices of veterans and their families. He said their commitment to the country should be an inspiration and move citizens to “vow that our great American democracy shall endure.”
Clere read passages from a 1972 New Albany Ledger-Tribune editorial that focused on the Vietnam War. It included commentary on remembering soldiers who sacrificed all on the battlefield long after their deaths.
“On this Memorial Day, we will go on with our lives. Pools will open. Many will enjoy a day off from work,” Clere said. “But it is not any other day.”
