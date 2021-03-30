NEW ALBANY — Those who knew longtime Southern Indiana attorney Larry Schad remember a respectable man who was a strong ally for his clients, a great friend and family man who shared his energy and love for life with all those he met.
Schad, an active member of the Floyd County Bar Association, who with his wife, Judy, founded Capriole Goat Cheeses based in Greenville, died March 18 at his home surrounded by family. He was 79.
As a law professional, Schad was a fierce ally for those he represented, and his work gained respect in and out of the courtroom.
“He listened, he cared about his clients,” said New Albany attorney Pete Palmer, who was in practice with Schad and his son, Matt, for several years. “I think he truly wanted to help people and I think that came across in his dealings with other lawyers.”
Palmer called his colleague “a tremendously kind fellow, well-liked by everybody in the legal community. It would be very difficult to find somebody who had an unkind word or thought about Larry which, in our profession, is very rare.”
Schad, who studied history and played football at the University of Kentucky, had initially intended to go into education, his wife of nearly 58 years, Judy said. But when he realized that might not be the path for him, Judy’s father, an attorney, inspired him to follow the law track.
“I think his message was ‘you’re a smart guy and there’s room in the law for every persuasion,’” Judy recalled. Schad would go on to finish law school before spending a year in Vietnam in the Medical Service Corps.
As the sitting judge in the former New Albany City Court, Schad broke ground in being among the first to look at ways to help people with addiction issues who passed through his court — something more and more judges are recognizing a need for today.
“A month or so in, he had begun to realize that the same offenders would repetitively appear before him on a Monday morning,” said his son Sam Schad, who had worked as a disability specialist in the family law office with his father and brother. “It became very clear that alcoholism as a disease became something that he wanted to deal with.”
The city retained that program after Schad’s time on the bench, and it became a model for others in the region and country.
Among the biggest lessons he’s learned from his father are his kindness and patience, Sam said.
“No man is a saint and I think he taught me that regardless of that, you treat as many people as you can with as great a kindness as you can muster,” he said, adding that he was “a fierce advocate for the injured; he felt very strongly that legal action against people who injured people and especially corporations that injured people was the way to get them to stand up and take attention.
“It became a very big part of his practice — that you just have to stand up to those things.”
Floyd County Judge Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody recalled sitting in on one of Schad’s first trials, when Cody himself was not yet out of law school. In that case, which was in federal court, Schad was on the team representing the plaintiffs, while Cody’s father, John Cody, represented the defense.
“My impression was that for this trial, he was prepared and made a very good case and he did a great job representing his clients,” Cody said, adding that “after having observed things from the attorney side of the bench and the judicial side of the bench, Larry was well-prepared and he knew what he was doing, he knew how to do it.”
When Cody graduated from law school and began practicing, he inevitably found himself arguing cases against Schad, during which he said the man “zealously represented his client” but maintained high ethics and civility even with opposing parties.
“He just knew how to practice law and practiced law in the right way,” Cody said. “You could finish a case and go out and have lunch and not even talk about the case you just had. We were very collegial.”
Cody said the loss of Schad compounds with other big hits not just to the Southern Indiana legal community but the community as a whole.
Within the past three years, several longtime attorneys who were active members of the Floyd County Bar Association have passed away, Cody said. In 2019, the community lost Tony Goebel at age 59, followed by Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson, who died in 2020 at 59. Stephen Beardsley died March 2 at 75.
“So the community has lost a significant number of people who were really good lawyers...they knew how to practice law and did well for their clients,” Cody said.
“It’s hard to replace people who are really good trial lawyers and who operate in an ethical manner and who I know the clients were well-served. We’re losing people of that caliber [and] I hope that there are younger people in the ranks who will step up to fulfill those roles.”
With his family, friends and others he met, Schad exuded an unmatched passion for life.
Schad and his wife, Judy, grew up down the street from one another but didn’t meet until high school. They married five years later in 1953 “and we’ve been together ever since,” Judy said. In the late 1970s, the two moved with their three children — Matt, Katherine and Sam — to an old farmstead in Greenville, which planted the seed for the now world-renowned Capriole Goat Cheeses.
“It was pretty bare bones,” Judy said of the farm start, which had been founded by Schad’s family in the 1850s. “It was a log house and we were going to do the whole back-to-the-land thing. That lasted about three years before we finally got a dishwasher and a normal furnace...we did a lot of really crazy things including getting that first goat and going from there.”
The business took Larry and Judy across the world; it also complemented his appreciation for eating well.
“Capriole allowed Larry and all of us to learn to love good food,” his son Sam said. “Any time there was a chance to try something new, to eat great food he would do it and he would do it because not only did it taste great, but it’s food that gives us those moments that we all remember and enjoy.
“It’s probably something he carried from my grandmother — that food is what brings us together.”
And whether in Italy, France, Britain or his home in Greenville, Judy said her husband’s bright energy made it easy for anyone to like him.
“We had a wonderful life together and did many wonderful things, went wonderful places together and met great people,” she said, adding that “it didn’t matter where he went, everybody loved him. He was just bigger than life and was just a a great ambassador I think for everything that he did.
“What can you say about a great life except it was a great life? And we were a great team.”
