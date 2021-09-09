CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull remembers distinctly the day 20 years ago when someone walked into his office and told him there had been an explosion at the World Trade Center in New York City, and that it looked to be intentional.
Mull, at the time a fairly new deputy prosecutor, made his way to a break area and watched on television as the day's events continued to unfold.
"I remember it just as clearly today as the day that I watched it all unfold so many years ago," he said. "I think like most people [I felt] great sadness at the loss of life, great anger that an enemy had done this to our country, that civilians had been targeted to be murdered.
"And then I think I just hoped that the United States would respond appropriately and bring to justice to the individuals who had planned the attack."
Within a few years, Mull would be one of hundreds of thousands of Americans eventually involved with that mission, when he accepted a post with the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Division of the U.S. State Department (INL) to help train prosecutors and police officers who were part of the then-centralized government in Afghanistan.
Mull was not a member of the military but worked in the capacity of a member of law enforcement and had pursued the opportunity after learning from a friend that the INL was seeking someone with the skills and background he had. After passing assessment and training, he was selected to go to Sudan in 2006. There, he served as an adviser to the United Nations peacekeeping mission of behalf of the U.S., during the time of genocide in Darfur.
Not long after his return, Mull was selected to travel to Afghanistan where he would serve over the course of two years in 2007 and 2008 as the United States Police Prosecution Coordinator for the INL.
"I was excited to go and hopefully make a difference," he said, adding that he was also a bit apprehensive. "It was a dangerous mission — there were a lot of people that did not want you over there doing the things you were doing."
Mull said it was not unusual for IEDs to explode where he was working, and there were multiple Americans shot and killed in insider attacks at the police headquarters where he went nearly every day.
"So every day you worked under the understanding that it might be your last day," he said. "All of the soldiers and Americans who worked in Afghanistan worked under the same conditions.
"But I think at the end of the day, those of us that were there believed that we were working to keep our country safe — to make the world a safer place and more specifically the U.S. a safer place."
One of Mull's roles was to meet with high-level prosecutors and help them reorganize the procedures used to investigate and prosecute crimes. This included helping to write standard operating procedures and working out ways to synthesize who was in charge of which parts of an investigation.
His mission also included helping to get higher salaries for Afghan police and prosecutors, which would help establish a better foundation for government to operate.
"Many police and prosecutors — nearly all — were vastly underpaid and therefore hey resorted to taking bribes," Mull said. "And as a result of the corruption, much of the population did not trust them."
This led many Afghans to resolve disputes through Shuras and Jirgas — informal community meetings basically led by village elders. Alternatively, "many of the Afghans preferred the justice that was meted out by the Taliban," Mull said.
But he said it was hard to get large buy-in from the Afghan population, as many, especially those in more rural areas, supported the ideals held by the Taliban. Others were hesitant to help prosecute and send to prison members of that group, which could ultimately be in power again one day.
"I think the Afghan people are very pragmatic," Mull said. "And the sentiment that was relayed to me at times was that the Afghans believed that the Americans would not be there forever, that there would be a time when we left. As a result of that it was very hard to get complete buy-in to the democracy-building exercise that was going on over there...many of the Afghans did not want to make enemies with people who they felt like might be back in power in 5 or 10 or 15 years.
"There were many many Afghans who signed up for the police and the army and who fought and died for the government that was in place, and so there were many who did buy into that and did fight for that and lose their life for that," he said. "But I think overall you did not have the national support for that central government that I think the U.S. hoped would materialize over time."
Mull said that while one can't speak generally about an entire population, "There are so many good people in Afghanistan," he said. "The generosity, hospitality and the kindness that I saw there left a big impression on me. There are many many Afghans who are good and kind people who did very much to help and assist us Americans who were over there trying to accomplish our missions."
He said the swift takeover by the Taliban as the U.S. made its exit over the past month after 20 years should come as a surprise to no one, but he also believes things could have been handled better.
"I do believe that that war needed to be over, that we did not need Americans going to Afghanistan to fight that war any longer," he said. "But there was a better way to terminate our involvement there, to make sure that our allies were safe and to make sure that our equipment was recouped and reclaimed than how that played out."
Mull said that more than anything, his time spent in Afghanistan gave him new perspective to the importance of the rule of law, which he said is crucial for a peaceful and free society.
"The proper functioning of the criminal justice system is imperative to the success of a country," said. "At the end of the day, government exists because people empower it. When people don't have faith in their justice system and in their government, then people begin to operate outside of that justice system, law and order breaks down, the rule of law starts eroding and then it collapses and then we have a situation where we don't have calmness and peace in our communities, we don have safety."
Mull said he feels great sadness for the lives lost over 20 years, the American resources used and the Afghan population left behind. But it's not a time he feels was wasted.
"There were just so many brave Americans who went to Afghanistan who worked to build a government, who fought against the enemy, who died, who sacrificed so much," he said. "And I don't think those sacrifices were in vain because the fact of us being there for a couple of decades and preventing spectacular massive terror attacks coming out of there was something that kept U.S. citizens safe for a long time."
