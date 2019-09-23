CLARKSVILLE — Doug Drake has heard the gut-wrenching stories. He knows all about the increased need for mental health services due to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
And he has statistics to back up his claims.
• Nationally, 1 in 5 adults in the United States will experience a mental illness in a given year
• 26 percent of homeless adults live with serious mental illness or substance abuse disorders
• 70 percent of youth in the juvenile justice system have at least one mental health issue [depression or addiction]
• 76 percent of Americans believe they do not have access to mental health services. Many have no insurance or can't afford the co-pay and just give up.
"There is a shortage of therapists and psychiatric practitioners. That is not just a regional issue, it is a national issue," said Drake, president and chief executive officer of Personal Counseling Services in Clarksville. "It is almost a crisis issue. There are more needs than there are providers. There are barriers to access of care and continuity of care. We are all putting Band-Aids on situations and that concerns me."
Many people suffering from mental illness also need other services, from medical and dental to child care and financial advice, but they lack transportation to reach service providers.
For four years Drake has been working on an idea that will help ease the burden of many, he hopes. His goal is to build a 40,000 square foot building, in Clark County, that will not only house mental health services, but also offer other services, including medical and dental. He said many people do not have transportation after being referred to a doctor or mental health provider, so they just give up. This idea, he said, will provide several services under one roof.
He calls it a soft handoff, where a doctor walks a patient down a hall to another provider instead of sending them across town miles away. The building will be located on a bus line to help with transportation needs.
He said he knows of a patient who went to a cardiologist because they were certain they had heart issues. The doctor did every test imaginable and found there was nothing wrong with the patient's heart. The patient was suffering from anxiety, so the doctor walked the patient down to a mental health provider who was located in the same building.
"Thankfully, he had incorporated that within his practice," Drake said.
He said there is even a food component to the plan, where homeless or unemployed people, who want to improve their lives, can learn about nutrition and about the restaurant business from a chef, to help fill the need for workers in that industry.
"Over the past four years, myself and the agency have been looking at what is working and what is not," he said. "We want to provide a multitude of services all in one location so that those soft handoffs can happen."
This is more than just an idea being discussed. Drake has already talked to local, regional and national donors and an architect is currently drawing up plans, which should be completed in a few weeks.
PCS would own the facility and lease out spots to other providers and those offering other services.
"This will make a lot of people healthier. They will have access to everything they need, just a multitude of different services," Drake said. "Our goal is to take this program, take this concept and replicate it in other states and areas."
PCS is celebrating its 60th year in Clarksville of providing mental health services to Southern Indiana residents, including pastoral counseling, family counseling and music therapy. Drake said his counselors have a full load of patients and there continues to be more need.
Once the new complex is constructed, PCS will sell its current office property on Applegate Lane and put those funds into an endowment.
Drake said the idea will come to fruition in a few years, and he is excited about the possibilities.
"It's going to happen," he said. "I never step into anything without feeling I can do it. I step out in faith because that is where I come from. That faith will allow us to do something that will save lives and also help the community. This is something that God put on my heart four years ago because the need is there. I can't wait to see it."
