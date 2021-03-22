NEW ALBANY — Terri Lynn’s Catering by Design has been serving savory selections for over two decades, but a new chapter for the Southern Indiana business is slated to begin in a few months.
Owner Terri Lynn Doyle is planning a June opening for a cafe concept at 133 E. Market St. in downtown New Albany. Terri Lynn’s Cafe and Catering will occupy the space that was vacated in January by Adrienne & Co. Bakery Cafe.
“I’ve always wanted a cafe, but the older I got, the less it seemed possible because I never thought at my age I’d be totally redoing my business model,” Doyle said Monday. “But here I am, and of course it’s because of COVID.”
Last year, Doyle moved the catering business to partner with Sam Anderson at the McCulloch House in Clarksville. She praised Anderson for his vision and willingness to partner in the endeavor, but Doyle said the pandemic devastated in-person events which, of course, hampered the catering business.
While the cafe will be the first retail experience for the business, the catering side of the operation won’t stop. The goal is to have catering services begin by mid-April at the New Albany location, and Doyle said business will continue as usual until the switch is made.
“We hopefully will not have any down time,” she said.
Terri Lynn’s has traditionally had a large following for corporate box lunches and events, and Doyle said that business was also hurt as many began working from home during the pandemic.
She adjusted by introducing a take-home menu, and Doyle said those options will remain a part of the business once the cafe opens.
The cafe menu will feature some of Terri Lynn’s staples such as salads, baked goods and sandwiches. It will be a different option beyond the burger and fries selections, and Doyle said the cafe will have something for everyone to enjoy.
Doyle is eying a Tuesday through Saturday schedule with the cafe opening at 7:30 or 8 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. on weekdays, and by 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Though the cafe may be a first for the business, Terri Lynn’s is certainly no stranger to New Albany. The catering service opened in a shared space at A Nice Restaurant along Charlestown Road in 1999 before moving to another spot off University Woods Drive.
Doyle later moved her business to Highlander Point in Floyds Knobs where it remained before opening in Clarksville.
The New Albany building is owned by Matt and Jessica Bergman, and Doyle said she immediately felt a positive connection with her new landlords.
“They have the same vision that I have for what we think needs to be down here. Just a community spot that’s kind of like the daytime Cheers where everybody likes to come and meet and have something good to eat,” she said.
The Bergmans also emphasized their appreciation for Doyle and what Terri Lynn’s Cafe and Catering can bring to the area.
“We thought it was a perfect fit for the needs of downtown right now with casual dining for breakfast as well as lunch options,” Matt Bergman said. “It’s great to have a partnership with her. It’s nice to have a local feel with a known entity.”
Doyle is targeting June 1 for the opening of the cafe. In the meantime, event catering and pickup orders will continue to be offered, and those services will roll over to the New Albany location as early as April 15.
For more information, go to terrilynnscatering.com.
