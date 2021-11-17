The Jeffersonville Rotary Club and New Albany Rotary Club recently celebrated the culmination of a friendly fundraising challenge at Extol Magazine. Both clubs competed to raise the most funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and their services in Southern Indiana.
The stakes? A pie in the face. After a matching gift from a local foundation, the Jeffersonville and New Albany Rotary Clubs raised over $15,000 to support 1-to-1 mentorship programs.
Extol announced Jeffersonville Rotary Club as the winner of this year’s competition. Steve Kiger, president of the New Albany club, graciously took a pie to the face. Why did he participate in the challenge?
“Rotary is about doing good in the community and in the world. This was a great opportunity to support an important organization that is touching the lives of so many youths in Southern Indiana,” said Kiger. “It’s an investment in the future.”
“The Rotary Clubs of Jeffersonville and New Albany are committed to improving the lives of youth and families in Southern Indiana. Now more than ever, kids in our community need a mentor who can help navigate tough decisions and be someone to talk to,” said Emily-Carter Essex, chief development officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.”
Leaders from both clubs say they are ready for next year’s challenge.
“It is wonderful when you can compete and have fun, especially when the goal is to help more kids reach their potential. I am grateful for the support of my fellow Rotarians and also for not having to take a pie to the face,” said Michael Kolodziej, president of the Jeffersonville Rotary Club and development manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters.
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and how you can become a Big, go to https://www.bbbsky.org. To learn more about Rotary, go to www.rotary.org.
