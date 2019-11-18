A rogue elephant in the Red Devil snow

JEFFERSONVILLE — In the last half year, I've written more than a few articles about the parking lot that sits on the corner of Market and Spring streets, directly across from our office in Jeffersonville.
The inches upon inches of copy put out by our newspaper covering the future of the land is likely enough to wrap a Christmas gift or two, or perhaps to lay out for a sizeable pooch.
To go ahead and address the elephant in the room, Alan Muncy, owner of the development company arc, has recently been in a legal dispute with the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association over the parcel. There, Muncy plans to build a $3.5 million complex with apartments and retail. The finer points of that situation won't be covered here, as this is my space to kick back a bit.
But I figure if I'm going to cover a parking lot this routinely, I might as well cover it in a way that brings me great joy — by looking at its history.
A fair amount of readers are probably thinking, "It's just a parking lot. So what?"
Coincidentally enough, the site of all the current hubbub is where the hubbub of days gone by was once gabbed about by townsfolk.
Prior to being flattened to make room for our vehicle overlords, two prominent shops were located in what is now the parking lot — a Chinese laundry and Floyd Parks Drug Store.
Antebellum Jeffersonville was largely confined to the boundaries of Market Street and the Ohio River. In the early part of the 19th century, hardly anything was built north of Market Street. The laundry and drug store were located directly on the opposite side of that dividing line, meaning they were likely part of the first group of buildings constructed in what would become downtown Jeffersonville, with their erections having occurred in the 1830s or 1840s.
Some of the features of the buildings separated them from newer structures that began to line the strip around the time of the Civil War.
"You'll notice that the buildings close to the corner of Market and Spring streets were built with a standard roof that slanted down in the front," Clark County historian Jeanne Burke said. "Later roofs were, of course, slanted in the back after storekeepers finally figured out that if you didn't want your customers to be drowned in rain storms, you slanted to the back so the water wouldn't run off on to the sidewalk."
The laundry was operated by Clark County's first Chinese immigrant, Fong Lee. Despite being a stranger in a strange land, Lee found success as a businessman. He was the go-to spot in town for taking care of separable collars, a truly bizarre fashion artifact that allowed men to own five percent of a shirt so as to not look poor.
Lee had solid relationships with his customers, and when they helped him in a pinch, he reciprocated. One anecdote illustrating this storekeeper-client symbiosis deals with a customer helping Lee rid himself of an eye infection.
"[The customer] said, 'If you put a little finger of this balm in your eye, that'll go away,'" Burke said. "[Lee] took this man's advice, and pretty soon the infection cleared up and went away. He was so grateful that he sent to China for a woven Chinese tea box full of Chinese tea for him. That was a quite a luxury item."
A similar neighborhood camaraderie also existed next door at Floyd Parks Drug Store. The man behind many of the stories that have survived the years was Col. James Keigwin, a commander of the 49th Indiana Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.
The Keigwin family arrived in Jeffersonville from Connecticut in 1818. In 1829, the colonel was born in the family home built by his father, who was a warden at the Indiana State Prison in Jeffersonville. The two-story house is still standing near the corner of Market and Mulberry streets.
Keigwin would go on to have a highly-esteemed military career in the Union Army, enough so to have his service recognized with a bronze plaque at Vicksburg. Knowing how to win a fight seemingly came easy to his family, as evidenced by media coverage from the time.
In an 1895 newspaper article titled "Danger of Sarcasm," a rivalry between Keigwin's sister-in-law, Josephine, and a local magistrate is detailed. After learning that the magistrate had been making "sarcastic and tantalizing" remarks about her, Josephine immediately went to his office to publicly proclaim that if such gossip did not cease, she would "cowhide" him.
An altercation ensued near what is now the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive, knives were drawn, and the magistrate was arrested. No follow-up reporting has been uncovered showing whether or not Josephine did indeed eventually give the magistrate the "cowhiding" she promised.
During peacetime, Keigwin was a familiar face in Jeffersonville, with his business operating there for 30 years. He later became superintendent of the Cave Hill National Cemetery in Louisville, in which he is buried with the likes of other great colonels, including Sanders.
His duties at the cemetery kept him across the river, causing him to become homesick. To appease that longing, Keigwin would visit his hometown on his days off from work.
Those days would usually be spent in his favorite chair at Floyd Parks Drug Store, where he would reminisce and tell tales of the Jeffersonville of old to eager listeners.
Many of his stories involved memories from his childhood growing up along the river, including the time the circus came to town — and stayed.
In the fall of 1838, when Keigwin was about 9 years old, a circus steamboat was making its way past the falls cities. Extreme cold caused the Ohio River to freeze, cementing the steamboat in its place until the waters thawed a few weeks later.
Unforeseen accommodations were needed, and Keigwin's father stepped up to the plate. The elder Keigwin added extra walling to his large warehouse near the family home on Market Street, which eventually became a temporary home for the elephants, lions and other exotic animals aboard the ship.
The elephant garnered a particular amount of attention, and not always the good kind. When workers would bring it outside of the warehouse for cleaning and feeding, one man would repeatedly throw rocks at and taunt the elephant.
One day, the man got a bit too close. Seeing as how an elephant never forgets, this misstep didn't end well for him.
"The elephant didn't forget that this guy had been mean to him, and he marked him in his mind for revenge," Burke said. "The elephant picked him up with his trunk and threw him down to the ground. He was getting ready to step on him when the trainer was able to pull him off. The guy never bothered the elephant again."
Though exciting in its own right, that story lacks the drama of what happened the night the elephant disappeared. None of the workers realized it had even escaped until the following morning.
Fresh snow, however, put an end to the elephant's fleeting taste of freedom, as a posse was able to track its footsteps up Market Street from Mulberry Street all the way to Ewing Lane, passing what is now the parking lot at the center of the piece along the way. While on the trail, a man's screams caught the posse's ears.
"They get over to where the cabin was, and the man was up by the chimney in his nightshirt, begging them to save him from the devil," Burke said. "The elephant made tracks for that cabin, maybe because he smelled something. He burst the door in and got his head stuck in the doorway. He couldn't get out, so of course he was screaming and trumpeting."
The petrified man had never seen an elephant, as many poorer Americans couldn't afford to go to circuses and zoos, much less travel.
So picture this, dear readers. You're up late by yourself, sealed off from the still night surrounding you by the wintry weather. Maybe you're reading, or just sitting in a room silently to pass the time, as I imagine one did quite often in 1838.
BOOM — a beast the size of your house with tooth spears protruding from its face kicks down your front door, emitting screeches not unlike the biblical trumpets of the apocalypse. Just when you think its size has prevented it from entering any farther into your home, it begins flailing the alien face tentacle hanging between its tooth spears. The face tentacle is seemingly endless, extending farther and farther into your home. You then realize that the face tentacle isn't just used to let out ear-piercing shrieks — the beast can also maneuver it around objects and squeeze and lift with the strength of 1,000 men. There's nowhere to hide.