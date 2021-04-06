NEW ALBANY — He laughed as he told stories about some of the humorous moments he'd shared with his friend, Mark Seabrook.
Gordie Huncilman recalled when Seabrook was knocking on doors on the campaign trail in New Albany. Huncilman was across the street doing the same for his childhood friend when he noticed Seabrook scaling a stone wall.
As it turned out, Seabrook had been in the process of telling the woman who answered the door why he deserved her vote when she posed a question.
“How did you get past the dog?,” Huncilman said the woman asked Seabrook.
While Seabrook prided himself on his community awareness, he had failed to notice the large and not-so-happy dog in the woman's yard that was now almost face-to-face with him. Instead of backtracking, Seabrook chose the quickest exit plan, which resulted in him climbing the wall for safety.
Huncilman smiled as he described the look on Seabrook's face. It was a moment that Huncilman said he will always remember, just like he believes Seabrook's legacy won't soon be forgotten.
Seabrook — a former Floyd County Commissioner, New Albany City Councilman and local business owner — died Monday. He was 69.
If Seabrook's love of Floyd County wasn't obvious based on the numerous boards and nonprofits he assisted, it was further proven by the outpouring of respect and admiration expressed by community members after his death.
Huncilman and Scott Stewart, who managed Seabrook's 2019 campaign for New Albany mayor, spoke about the impact the Floyd County Republican made on the community. Stewart said it seemed surreal, as he described Seabrook as a larger-than-life figure who touched the lives of countless people through his professional, civic and personal endeavors.
“I don't think that you ever really process that someone like Mark is really ever going to leave,” Stewart said.
Many people knew Seabrook through the more than five decades that he worked, and eventually owned, the family business. Seabrook Funeral Home opened in 1920 and was a staple of New Albany, and the business still carries his name (Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes) even after he sold his share in 2017.
“He was extremely proud of the fact that the funeral business was a long-time family business,” Huncilman said. “In that business, he developed an empathy for people when they were experiencing times at their worst.”
Though many believed he should have thrown his hat in the mayor's race in 2011 and 2015, Stewart and Huncilman said Seabrook didn't want to run until he had retired from the funeral home business.
While being a councilman or commissioner was more of a part-time commitment, Huncilman said Seabrook strongly believed that the mayor of New Albany should be completely dedicated to that position.
But Stewart said Seabrook really never did anything he wasn't dedicated to, and added that his good nature and passion for helping others earned him bipartisan respect.
“He knew that neither Democrats or Republicans had a corner on brilliance,” Stewart said.
But while he loved Southern Indiana, Stewart said Seabrook's greatest passion was his family. His wife, Ellen, daughter, Corinne, and grandsons, Daniel and William, always came first, Stewart said.
Seabrook also had somewhat of an extended family based on how he treated others.
Steve Bush served alongside Seabrook on the board of commissioners, but their familiarity with one another dated back to well before he was an elected official. At the age of 12, Bush's father died, and it was Seabrook who handled his burial.
In 1991, when Bush was hired by the New Albany Police Department, Seabrook was a member of the city's police merit commission.
Bush said Seabrook became like a second father to him and that he was a “servant at heart.”
“Obviously he was a pillar of the community,” Bush said. “He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, public servant, and a man of faith.”
But all official capacities aside, Seabrook was a man who recognized needs and addressed them.
“He was a guy who would go out and shovel your driveway to get the snow off,” Bush said.
Jerry Finn retired last month as executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County. Seabrook served on the foundation's board for several years, and Finn said he rarely missed a meeting.
“During the time that Mark Seabrook served on the foundation board of directors, there were clearly few people who cared as deeply about the community as he did,” Finn said.
Seabrook donated the flag and pole for Scribner Gardens, as Finn said he was proud of his family's long ties to New Albany.
He helped in numerous ways and didn't seek credit for his efforts, Finn added.
“If you needed something, he was there,” he said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger and Seabrook became involved in county government at about the same time in 2006. Seabrook had a profound impact on local government, Schellenberger said.
“He's going to be sorely missed,” he said. “He was one of the patriarchs of our Republican Party. People looked to him for direction and advice.”
Huncilman said it's the routine lunches, the stories Seabrook was known to tell and the companionship he will miss the most with the death of his friend.
The only time Seabrook frowned was when he missed catching a big fish, Huncilman said. He loved dogs, big trucks and New Albany High School, and he also enjoyed a good joke.
“He was an avid practical joker. He had a circle of friends that has reduced over the years due to passings, but they knew no bounds when it came to playing a practical joke on one another,” Huncilman said.
“Several of us encouraged him to possibly write a book and then we suddenly realized that each of us would probably end up as a chapter, and so we decided that maybe that wasn't such a good idea.”
Floyd County Republican Party chairman Jeff Firkins issued a statement regarding Seabrook's death.
“We have lost a truly great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mark Seabrook,” Firkins said. “He exemplified honor and integrity and should be remembered as a leader who was trusted and admired by all that knew him. New Albany and Floyd County are better for having Mark as a leader in our community.”
Seabrook's visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Market Street chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. A burial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
