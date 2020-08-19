NEW ALBANY — Before the sun rises Saturday, Josh Turner plans to be well on his way toward accomplishing a mission he hopes will raise awareness for veterans and might even save a life.
Turner, who is a New Albany City Council member and a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 2000-2006, is aiming to walk 22 miles to raise funds for Mission 22.
Mission 22 is a nonprofit that began in 2014 in Indiana. It offers services and programs for veterans in the hope of preventing suicides and to help those who have served acclimate again to a civilian lifestyle.
The organization is named in honor of the 22 veterans and active-duty soldiers who on average commit suicide each day.
“I don’t know of a veteran that it doesn’t affect. We’ve all had to deal with it hitting close to home,” Turner said Tuesday.
“Being a veteran, when you become a civilian it can be a struggle because it’s hard to find that camaraderie. It’s hard to fit in sometimes especially when you first get out.”
The pressures to “fit in” and resume what’s considered a normal lifestyle can overwhelm veterans and make them feel alone, he continued. That’s why Turner believes organizations like Mission 22 are so important.
Local members of the organization have been active in the community recently to raise awareness about Mission 22’s cause.
In June, local ambassador Skip Cissna handed out information detailing resources to help veterans while he waved a Mission 22 flag at the corner of Grant Line Road and McDonald Lane. He said veterans often just need to know that someone cares about them when their service ends.
“They feel alone. That’s where we come in. You’re not alone. There are people who want to help, because your life has a lot of value,” Cissna said.
Turner has a challenge in store for him Saturday.
His goal is to walk the Ohio River Greenway three times, from Jeffersonville to New Albany, to account for the 22 miles. He will begin at 5 a.m. at Big Four Station in Jeffersonville and make his way to New Albany.
Turner said he typically walks about 12 miles a day, but 22 will be a first. However, he’s confident he can do it. He said it usually takes him about two hours to make one full trip on the greenway, so he should be finished with his walk before noon.
Turner also doesn’t want to be alone while making the journey. He said anyone can join him on the walk, and that there will be ambassadors from Mission 22 there to provide information to veterans.
Specifically, Turner said elected leaders should join the cause.
“Sometimes legislation isn’t the way to do it. You have to get out there and take action,” he said. “I would challenge any elected officials or any leaders in the community to join me on this and show support for this.”
To donate to the cause, go to https://mission22.networkforgood.com/projects/106601-22-for-22.
