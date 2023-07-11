LOUISVILLE — Negotiations between UPS and the union representing its workers broke down July 5 as both sides said the other walked away from the table.
National negotiations broke down around 4 a.m. The union’s current contract expires July 31, and Teamsters on a national level have voted by 97% to strike if a satisfactory deal is not reached by the end of the month. Louisville Teamsters Local 89, which represents workers in Louisville, voted 99% in favor to authorize a strike.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 340,000 UPS delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers across the nation. Union chapters nationwide have been forming practice picket lines over the past week in preparation for the possible strike.
UPS Media Relations Strategy Supervisor Mechelle Stanchfield told the News and Tribune in an email statement that Teamsters have ceased negotiations despite “historical proposals” by UPS.
“We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table,” the statement said. “Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy.”
Teamsters could not be reached by the News and Tribune for comment by the time of publication.
Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told News and Tribune newsgathering partner Wave3 talks dissolved after the union and UPS began discussing part-time wage rates and working conditions, with UPS stating they had no more to give.
“We were prepared to get a deal done,” O’Brien told Wave3. “If we don’t get a deal done and we don’t have a contract July 31st at 12:01 a.m., then UPS chose to strike themselves and our members will be forced to withhold their labor.”
UPS is the largest employer in metro Louisville, with more than 25,000 employees in air, ground and supply chain operations at the Worldport air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The two sides have come to tentative agreements on some issues since negotiations began April 17. UPS agreed to end its former dual-wage system, which saw part-time workers making $5 an hour less than full-time drivers. The company also agreed to designate Martin Luther King, Jr. day as a paid holiday and end a mandatory overtime policy for unscheduled workdays. Additionally, UPS agreed to install air conditioning in most delivery vehicles purchased after Jan. 1, 2024.
Teamsters Local 89 reached an agreement with UPS for the Louisville Air Rider. The agreement includes “strong language for more full-time jobs, improvements to the shuttle system, safety language, additional time off for high senior employees” and more, according to the Teamsters website.
However, despite wins for some key demands, Teamsters are still seeking changes for a new five-year agreement. These changes include higher wages for part-time workers, increased full-time jobs and stronger protections against managerial harassment.
While UPS says its part-time workers average $20 per hour, Teamsters have stated this is untrue.
If workers were to strike, it would be the first since 1997, when Teamsters walked out for 15 days. The strike, which shut down operations and involved more than 185,000 union members, was a success and resulted in a new contract with increased wages, benefits and job security.
A strike could significantly disrupt UPS operations, delaying deliveries, slowing revenue and disrupting the supply chain. UPS delivered an average of 24.3 million packages per day in 2022, bringing in a total revenue of $100.3 that year.
As a strike looms, there are processes in place to support workers. Teamsters who decide to stop working during a strike do not receive normal paychecks, but will receive some money — five times their monthly dues rate, with a minimum of $200 per week – from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Strike Fund.
Specific strike benefits are determined by local unions. Local 89 workers will also receive benefits from the Ohio Strike Fund, which provides workers a weekly benefit equivalent to 30% of the regular weekly pay.
Local 89 members would begin earning these benefits the first day of a strike, but must walk the picket line to receive them.
