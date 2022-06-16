Last Saturday, June 11, 2022, was a great historical day for the Kirk family.
It was on this day that Robert Kirk Sr. was born 100 years ago. Rev. Kirk is a former pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jeffersonville. He served the church for 12 years.
Throughout his pastoral years at Bethel, he was the first African-American school counselor at Jeffersonville High School. On Saturday morning, his great-grandson, Azarian D. Bacon, graduated from Jeffersonville High School, making Rev. Kirk's 100th birthday even more special.
Rev. Kirk committed himself to helping students, especially those of color, to stay in school, graduate and continue in higher education at various local and Indiana colleges.
His 100th birthday was wonderfully celebrated with the help and love given to him from the staff members at his residence at Lincoln Hills in New Albany with family, friends and church members.
He was so surprised and honored when a group of VFW men came in to sing Happy Birthday to him. Rev. Kirk is an Army veteran who, through God's hand, survived the D-Day battle.
With the coordination of five living children of his six children, and other family members, it was such a proud historical day for the family. Being the oldest living family member, he is the last of all his seven siblings, born in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to see his family gathered from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Chicago, Tennessee and so many other areas.
Rev. Kirk always takes care of himself, and as many have said, "you don't look your age." But his hat says it all. "100 never looked so good."
