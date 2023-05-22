Corydon residents Alana Hemp and Any Morgan exchanged vows in the ICU conference room at Baptist Health Floyd Friday afternoon. Alana’s father is a patient at the hospital and instead of waiting until May 27, the original date of the wedding, they decided to hold the ceremony so he could attend. The groom’s father, Chuck Morgan, married the couple. Hospital staff quickly turned the conference room into a wedding chapel.
A wedding at Baptist Health Floyd
