It's Christmas Eve and Winnie-the-Pooh and all his friends are excitedly planning their Christmas Eve party, everyone except Eeyore. He seems to have lost his tail and is miserable. Rabbit organizes a search for Eeyore’s tail in the 100-Acre Wood, and the adventure begins! This delightful musical is sure to put you in the holiday spirit!
A-WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL is based on the classic stories of Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne. The book, music and lyrics were written by James W. Rodgers. Derby Dinner’s production of A-WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL is under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Robert Sharkey, David Hussey, Lem Jackson, Shaquille Towns, Katelyn Webb, Sandra Rivera and J.R. Stuart.
All public performances of A-WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL are on Saturdays with breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon. A dinner performance has been added on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 at 5:45 p.m. All performances feature a kid friendly menu. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12.
