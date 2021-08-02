JEFFERSONVILLE — Abbey Road on the River has added Jefferson Starship as a headliner for its Labor Day weekend music festival.
The 1970s rock band is the latest addition to the lineup of the annual Beatles-inspired music festival, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6 at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
“We’ve always made the commitment to our customers and to ourselves that we’re going to come back with a big festival and that we’re not going to cut any corners,” said festival producer Gary Jacob.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the annual festival last year, but the organizers staged a smaller music festival called Penny Lane in the Park during Memorial Day weekend this year.
Jefferson Starship is a psychedelic rock band formed in 1974 by a group that included former band members of Jefferson Airplane. The group now now includes founding member David Freiberg, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith.
The festival will also feature headliner Peter Asher, a Grammy-winning manager, record producer, SiriusXM radio host and musician who was part of the 1960s duo Peter and Gordon.
The festival will include 45 bands throughout the weekend, including acts such as Laurence Juber, Steve Holley, The Fab Four, The Weeklings, Classicstone from Colombia and Glen Burtnik of the Broadway show Beatlemania.
Jacob told the News and Tribune that the Yardbirds will be among the headliners of next year’s Abbey Road on the River festival.
At the upcoming Abbey Road on the River, Jefferson Starship will perform hit songs such as “Jane,” “Somebody To Love,” “Miracles,” “White Rabbit,” “Volunteers” and "Count On Me,” according to the news release. The band will perform on a second main stage at Abbey Road on the River, according to Jacob.
He said Jefferson Starship performed at the 2012 festival in Louisville, as well as some Abbey Road on the River events presented in the Washington, D.C. area in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
“They’re actually the first national [non-Beatles tribute] band we hired, and it’s kicked off the national bands we’ve had since then,” Jacob said.
He said the band was already planning tours in the region, and he recently connected with the road manager for the band and “made this happen in like two days.”
Jacob is excited for Asher’s performance at the festival, noting his connection with The Beatles — Paul McCartney once lived in Asher’s family home in London and wrote the song “A World Without Love” for Peter and Gordon. He is a “legend in the world of rock and roll,” he said, and he played an important role in the careers of artists such as Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Diana Ross and Cher.
In addition to performing, Asher will be telling stories from his musical career.
Jacob said he looks forward to putting on a great show, and he hopes that most of the attendees will be vaccinated against COVID-19 and “taking seriously everything that's going on now.” He said a survey of those who purchased tickets for the festival found that over 80% of those who responded had already been vaccinated.
“We want to make sure everyone is healthy,” he said. “I can’t think of anything more important than that — more important than the music, more important than Jefferson Starship.”
He said the organizers are taking safety seriously, and they are in communication with the Clark County Health Department as they consider protocols. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases with the spread of the Delta variant could mean limiting the number of people at the festival, and there could be mask requirements in certain areas such as lines for food or alcohol. He noted that the entire staff of Abbey Road on the River will be vaccinated.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Abbey Road on the River brings together various generations, and he believes this year's festival will be a "home run" for Jeffersonville, emphasizing that Jefferson Starship is a "huge name" for the festival's lineup.
"Anyone my age or anyone younger or older is bound to have a good time down there," he said. "Abbey Road is always a peaceful, fun-loving crowd of people looking for a good time."
Single-day tickets for the festival begin at $25 online with promo code WAVE 3 News and include free admission for a guest age 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased in-person for $30 at the following locations: SoIN Visitors Center, 305 Southern Indiana Ave. in Jeffersonville, Parlour Pizza, 131 W. Chestnut St. in Jeffersonville, Parlour Pizza, 225 State St. in New Albany and Parnelli’s, 3548 E. 10th St. in Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.