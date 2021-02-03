JEFFERSONVILLE — The Beatles-inspired Abbey Road on the River music festival is moving to Labor Day weekend this year. The festival traditionally has been staged in May on Memorial Day weekend.
The change was announced Tuesday on the Abbey Road on the River website, arotr.com. The multi-day music festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbey Road is now scheduled for Sept. 2-6 at Big Four Station in downtown Jeffersonville; an opening preview will likely take place Sept. 1.
Announced headliners include The Zombies, The Fab Four and Peter Asher. Organizers hope that its usual bands will be able to perform, but international travel restrictions could limit availability of certain musicians, according to the announcement.
If COVID-19 cases drop significantly by April, organizers also hope to present a "mini-event" May 29-30.
"The reason for this besides the obvious is while we are willing to stage a small event in May, we do not want to be the first major event this spring/summer and would rather learn from everyone else in the live industry who does re-open what works, and what doesn't," the announcement reads.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.