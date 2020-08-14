AROTR-3.jpg (copy)

Rubber Soul performs at the 2019 Abbey Road on the River music festival.

 File photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — The multi-day Beatles music festival Abbey Road On The River has been canceled for 2020, according to Gary Jacob, festival producer. Jacob notified a long list of staff, sponsors and suppliers by email this morning.

"Everyone tried so hard; thank you very much," Jacob stated in the email.

The festival, which normally plays Memorial Day weekend, had been rescheduled for Oct 8-11, 2020, because of COVID-19.

Plans are already underway for next year's festival, scheduled for May 27-31, 2021.

This story will be updated.

