JEFFERSONVILLE — The multi-day Beatles music festival Abbey Road On The River has been canceled for 2020, according to Gary Jacob, festival producer. Jacob notified a long list of staff, sponsors and suppliers by email this morning.
"Everyone tried so hard; thank you very much," Jacob stated in the email.
The festival, which normally plays Memorial Day weekend, had been rescheduled for Oct 8-11, 2020, because of COVID-19.
Plans are already underway for next year's festival, scheduled for May 27-31, 2021.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.