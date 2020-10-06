JEFFERSONVILLE — In honor and celebration of John Lennon's 80th birthday on Oct. 9, the producers of Abbey Road on the River will present a series of free virtual events this weekend.
The event will feature original live-streamed concerts from Cincinnati's The Newbees and Colombia's Classicstone, as well as archive performances from the festival's John Lennon 75 celebration in 2015. In addition to the 20 hours of musical performances, viewers can also listen in on panel discussions and participate in a Beatles dance party, a pumpkin carving contest, a late night sing-a-long, and a candlelight vigil and moment of silence for John Lennon.
A full schedule of events will be announced on the festival's website on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The celebration will be held Oct. 8-10, and will stream on the festival's Facebook page and via Zoom.
The event is free but tips for the Abbey Road on the River musicians are encouraged and accepted via AROTR's website or via AROTR LLC's PayPal.
The 2021 Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River will be staged May 27-31, 2021, at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville. The event will feature 50 bands, including Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers The Zombies; Grammy award-winning producer, author and recording artist Peter Asher; the No. 1 Beatles tribute band in the world, The Fab Four; and The Weeklings, featuring Glen Burtnik from Styx and The Orchestra, formerly ELO.
For more information, visit www.arotr.com.
