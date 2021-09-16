JEFFERSONVILLE — After hosting two successful and Covid safe music festivals this summer, event organizers have announced that Abbey Road on the River will return to its original dates on Memorial Day weekend next year.
The 2022 Abbey Road on the River will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival and will be held at the Big Four Station Park from Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30. Confirmed headliners include Tommy James, The Yardbirds, and The Cyrkle, with dozens of other renowned bands from around the world planning to appear.
“We know our audience loves a holiday weekend, and we want to stay true to the legacy of our event in this region and keep the festival on the weekend Beatles fans mark their year by,” said event producer Gary Jacob. “While Forecastle’s decision to move to Memorial Day weekend caused initial concern over shared suppliers, hotels, etc., we ultimately decided that we did not share fans, and the combined energy of both events bringing even more people to this market to enjoy live music is a good thing.”
Penny Lane at the Park, a mini version of the festival, was held on Memorial Day weekend, and the full 5-day Abbey Road on the River on was held Labor Day weekend. The Labor Day event drew 10,000 people over the course of the weekend, and only 3 positive COVID cases (all with minor symptoms) were reported after the event. All staff, band members, and attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test upon entry at the festival.
With the health and safety of patrons being the number one priority, health protocols are expected to be similar for the 2022 event.
Full weekend passes are currently available online.
Abbey Road on the River is presented by WAVE 3 News and sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department, The Sheraton and The Radisson Hotels.
To purchase tickets, make a hotel reservation, or get more information, visit www.arotr.com.
