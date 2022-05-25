JEFFERSONVILLE — Abbey Road on the River has been a staple in Kentuckiana since 2005.
Organizers started by hosting the festival on the Louisville side of the river, but the organizers decided to move it to Jeffersonville in 2017. The first three years of the Beatles celebration, from 2002 to 2004, took place in Cleveland, Ohio. This year is a milestone, as it marks the 20th anniversary of Abbey Road on the River. Every Memorial Day weekend, festival-goers come to the Kentuckiana area from all over the country to celebrate one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s most famous bands, The Beatles.
The five-day festival takes place from Thursday through Monday this year. It will be held at Big Four Station Park, which overlooks the heart of downtown Jeffersonville and gives a glimpse of Louisville from across the river. Next to the site is the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, which links Jeffersonville to Louisville. Those walking on the bridge near the Jeffersonville side can enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the festival. Many Beatles cover bands come from all over to play their music, from the locally renowned Rigbys to The Blue Meanies. Another great act will include show headliners, The Fab Four tribute band, which are a popular favorite.
While Abbey Road on the River is associated most with The Beatles, artists will pay tribute to other bands. Also included as one of the headliners is The Cyrkle, a band who opened for The Beatles back in the ‘60s. Another headliner includes Tommy James and the Shondells, who will perform on Saturday. The co-producer of the event, Melissa Brumm, is glad to be such a big part of this year’s festival, as she has planned for it to be one of the most exciting yet.
Festival-goers can enjoy a wide variety of music classic rock, as well as soul, cover bands performing music from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Some of the artists the performers will include are Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Queen.
“We also have a Women of ‘60s Soul show with songs by Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and more. There are also a lot of mixed bag bands who play music from different artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Brumm said of the other talented musicians who will perform at the event.
There will be some other attractions other than the music, food, and merchandise. “We have a big arts photo area, where customers can get their pictures taken while donning clothes from the album Sergeant Pepper Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as an Abbey Road crosswalk backdrop,” Brumm said. Such new attractions are sure to be popular with many Beatles fans who want a more immersive experience.
In addition to celebrating their 20th anniversary, Abbey Road on the River will take it a step further.
“We’re doing a couple of shows dedicated to Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday,” Brumm said. Over the years, Sir James Paul McCartney has contributed much to English culture and is currently being considered to receive the title of Lord.
Abbey Road on the River provides a great opportunity for people who’ve never been to the area to explore downtown Jeffersonville and what it has to offer.
“We do bring a lot of people to the area, who normally would not come to this part of the country…It’s kind of cool to showcase this area. It’s cool to think we can help bring people to this area to see this community,” Brumm said.
Brumm went on to say that festival-goers have the option of booking hotel rooms at The Radisson, The Sheraton, and Townplace Suites, all which are very close to the festival grounds.
Though festivals are great events for fans and the cities in which they are held, there is a lot of work involved in setting them up. Much detail goes into the financial planning of such events. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore had the following to say about the planning and overall financial success of the program.
“When we opened the Big Four Station, we were looking for venues to invite the public to come in and look at the area. The festival was looking for a new home, Gary Jacob took care of a lot of the planning.”
The mayor went on to say that the city, the entertainers and the venues all benefit financially from the festival, so it’s a win-win for all the parties involved.
“During those five days, our city is associated with The Beatles,” Moore said.
Jacob, the main organizer of the event, also expressed his enthusiasm for Abbey Road on the River.
“We couldn’t be happier to plan such an event with the help of the mayor and his staff; they were all a great help. We are so glad the festival now takes place in Jeffersonville.”
In keeping with the theme and overall vibe of the festival, Brumm has taken extra measures to help the environment.
“Something that is new this year is we are including refill stations to reduce the use of plastic drink bottles,” she said. “We’ll have garbage and recycling bins for aluminum and plastic items.”
This is sure to reduce waste that would ultimately cost more time and money to be properly disposed of.
Moore has fond memories of attending Abbey Road on the River in the past, and he recalls listening to The Beatles’ music when he was growing up during the ‘60s and ‘70s, “The Beatles came into America in 1964, and so did I. I was born that year…It’s a very peaceful, friendly callback to days where rock ‘n’ roll was coming into its own. In the years past, I’ve always enjoyed walking around and meeting people. It's a fun time; I look forward to it.” The overall enthusiasm is as contagious this year as it has been since Abbey Road on the River moved to Jeffersonville from Louisville.
2022 aims to host the most exciting Beatles festival to date and has already generated much excitement for the buildup, which is expected for the largest Beatles celebration festival worldwide. For those who would like to know more about Abbey Road on the River or purchase tickets, please visit their website at: https://www.arotr.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.