JEFFERSONVILLE — Attendees of the upcoming Abbey Road on the River music festival will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter the festival.
Organizers announced the decision on the festival's website, saying the "main priority is to ensure the safety and comfort of our patrons, staff and bands." The annual Beatles-inspired festival is scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6 at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Customers who are fully vaccinated must show their vaccination card upon entry, and those who are not fully vaccinated must obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, or three days, of first attending the music festival.
The festival is not requiring fully vaccinated attendees to wear masks in outdoor spaces at this time. However, they are advised to wear masks in crowded areas.
Those who are not fully vaccinated and have a negative test are asked to wear a mask in crowds and around other people.
The festival also asks customers to stay socially distanced from those not in their party and to wear a mask if social distancing is not feasible.
Children under age 12 will not be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test but should wear masks around others not in their immediate family group, and they can remove their mask while eating and around their family.
