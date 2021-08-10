JEFFERSONVILLE — Those who attend the Abbey Road on the River music festival Labor Day weekend will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter the festival.
Organizers announced the decision on the festival's website, saying the "main priority is to ensure the safety and comfort of our patrons, staff and bands." The annual Beatles-inspired festival is scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6 at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Customers who are fully vaccinated must show their vaccination card upon entry, and those who are not fully vaccinated must obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, or three days, of first attending the music festival.
The festival is not requiring fully vaccinated attendees to wear masks in outdoor spaces at this time. However, they are advised to wear masks in crowded areas.
Those who are not fully vaccinated and have a negative test are asked to wear a mask in crowds and around other people.
The festival also asks customers to stay socially distanced from those not in their party and to wear a mask if social distancing is not feasible.
Children under age 12 will not be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test but should wear masks around others not in their immediate family group, and they can remove their mask while eating and around their family.
Gary Jacob, the festival's producer, said "these are not easy choices," but he feels it is the safest option as they prepare to bring thousands of people together for the festival.
"When you measure the option of going the way we chose to go versus just letting it be, there just seemed to be too much risk with thousands of people who you don't know if they have been vaccinated or tested," he said.
Of those surveyed, about 80% of people planning to attend Abbey Road on the River are vaccinated, Jacob said.
He noted other music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Pitchfork, Summerfest and Railbird have made similar decisions.
"We've all been shut down for a year and a half — big and little festivals — and we finally have a chance to come back," he said. "We have hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, invested in these properties and we can't afford to just let it be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.