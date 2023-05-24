JEFFERSONVILLE -- Spring has finally arrived, and Southern Indiana is bustling with all sorts of gatherings and events. Perhaps one of the most famous events is the Abbey Road on the River festival which takes place annually during Memorial Day weekend.
Last year, Abbey Road on the River turned 20. While that was a momentous milestone, the biggest Beatles-fest in the United States promises to continue its greatness. Some might categorize The Beatles as one of the most recognized and influential rock bands of the last 60 years, so it is only fitting they have a large festival dedicated to them.
One of the event’s coordinators, Melissa Brumm, is as enthusiastic as always about the much-anticipated festival, which will take place from Thursday through Monday at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.
“This event is so much fun, and I am always happy to be a part of it,” Brumm said.
Abbey Road on the River saw its beginnings in 2002 in Cleveland, Ohio. Three years later in 2005, officials moved the festival to Louisville, until 2017. That was when Jeffersonville began to host the much-loved Beatles-fest. The Big Four Station Park offers a lot of ground for all the stages, vendor booths and fans. People will have room to spread out. Even those who walk on the Big Four Bridge will be able to enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the festival. Abbey Road on the River provides a great opportunity for people who’ve never been to the area to explore Downtown Jeffersonville and what it has to offer.
This year’s main headliner is Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, who will take the stage on Thursday at around 8 p.m.
“Micky Dolenz is going to headline,” Brumm said. “He’s a legend and kind of a big deal. He’s going to put on another great show.”
Though Micky is the last of the living Monkees, that doesn’t stop him from and putting on an entertaining performance, giving his audiences their money’s worth.
A few years after the popularity of The Beatles took off, television producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider wanted to create a TV show inspired by The Fab Four. “The Monkees was based on A Hard Day’s Night and Help!,” Brumm stated when she talked about the beginnings of The Monkees. The creators of the TV show wanted an American version of The Beatles that U.S. audiences could relate to. The show lasted from 1966 to 1968. Though The Monkees were only supposed to be only “musicians” on the show, they began making music of their own and became very successful in their own right. Just like The Beatles, The Monkees’ music has touched the hearts of many, and they have a wide fan base.
Brumm talked a little about some of the other headliners. Unfortunately, one of the main headliners, The Rascals, cannot make it this year because of health reasons. Brum stated, “We did have The Rascals, but they had to cancel because of a medical issue. But we have a lot of other great bands we are going to feature.”
One of the other headliners will be Tony Kishman of the band Live and Let Die, who pay tribute to Paul McCartney’s music. BritBeat, Back 2 Mac, and Classicstone will be other featured performers. In addition to the headliners, there will be a wide array of other talented performers.
Brumm talked a little bit about Classicstone, who also covers other bands’ music. On Sunday night, Classicstone will cover Beatles music. Though Abbey Road on the River is primarily associated with The Beatles, the organizers of the festival also like to showcase the music of other popular ‘60s and ‘70s rock bands. Classicstone will return to play music by Pink Floyd on Friday night and music by Queen on Saturday night. Brumm said, “We have about fifty bands who will pay tribute to other bands like The Doors and Fleetwood Mac. We are paying tribute not only to The Beatles but classic rock in general.”
Some of the other talented performers who will be playing include: Drew Harrison, Erin Hill, The Black Ties, A Hard Day’s Night, and The Blue Meanies. Two acts who will be featuring the music of other bands include Melvis for Elvis and DoorWay for The Doors.
Not only will Abbey Road have a great variety of music, but the festival will include fun activities for all ages, such as: sing-alongs, golf, cornhole, yoga, dancing, and free guitar lessons. There will also be an Abbey Road backdrop crosswalk for selfies, as well as a peace tree, where festivalgoers can share their messages of peace and love.
Brumm anticipates the 21st Abbey Road on the River festival will be well-attended.
“We will have vendor booths with ten art vendors, and we will also have ten food trucks with a variety of different foods. The main booth will be selling Beatles merch.”
The food trucks will vend a wide variety of food for omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans.
Brumm is proud of the fact the Abbey Road on the River festival is good for fans of all ages. “It’s cool we have people of a wide variety of ages coming to the festival. Ticket sales are higher this year than last year. People are ready for summer weather and hanging out together. There are a wide range of people who come from all across the country, and a few other countries like the UK. It just goes to show how The Beatles’ music is out there. It’s timeless. Abbey Road on the River perpetuates the message of peace and love The Beatles conveyed in their music.”
People can still get tickets, but they should do so as soon as possible before they sell out. There is also a 10% discount code which ticket buyers can apply at checkout: FAB10.
For those who would like to purchase tickets, check out the food vendors and activities, look at the schedule, or learn more about Abbey Road on the River, please visit their website at: https://www.arotr.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.