SOUTHERN INDIANA — A little more than 200 Duke Energy customers in Clark County and Floyd County were without electricity as of 4 p.m. Saturday due to severe weather overnight.
According to Duke's outage map, about 150 customers in New Albany southwest of Interstate 64 were without power.
About 50 customers in Charlestown were also without electricity Saturday afternoon.
Duke Energy spokesperson Lisa Brones Huber said crews were hopeful to make more progress Saturday evening as winds decreased.
Duke outages can be monitored at outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/in
