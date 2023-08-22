JEFFERSONVILLE — A recent tuberculosis (TB) case at Clark Memorial Health led the hospital to notify patients about exposure.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the Jeffersonville hospital had a "significant exposure," which involved the notification of about 500 patients who were potentially exposed to TB.
The hospital sent out letters to those who may have been exposed. The Clark County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health presented special clinics at the Clark County Fairgrounds Aug. 7-10 to test patients who received the notifications from the hospital.
"And then we've been contacting some individuals at the individual level and monitoring," Yazel said. "It doesn't look like that exposure is turning into a plot of positive tests...but that's definitely something that we've been responding to from the health department side of things."
Yazel said no positive tests among any of the patients have been reported at this time.
Clark Memorial Health provided a statement Tuesday in response to the News and Tribune's request for comment. The hospital confirmed that one of its employees recently tested positive for TB and noted the steps taken after the positive case:
"We are working closely with the Indiana Department of Health and the Clark County Health Department and are following the appropriate infectious disease protocols, which includes conducting contact tracing to identify and test individuals who may have been potentially exposed. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to provide additional information at this time."
Yazel said the exposure was over a long period of time rather than an isolated exposure. Clark Memorial Health tested its own employees at the hospital.
"If you haven't heard about it, you probably have nothing to worry about," he said. "If you weren't notified that you were a potential exposure, then there is very little to worry about."
For those who did receive the notification, it was a "very low-risk situation," Yazel said.
"We want to make sure as a health department that we're helping to navigate that so that anybody who does need to be tested or follow it up can do it in a low barrier, basically convenient fashion," he said. "So we've been helping the hospital with this all along."
The health department conducted blood tests at the recent clinics, which are more accurate than the traditional TB test, Yazel said. About 60 people came to the clinics.
"Then a lot of folks have been tested through their primary physicians or in other modalities," Yazel said. "There are some that we haven't heard from that we will be circling back to in the next few weeks. I think the situation is really well contained and well handled by the state, by Clark and by us helping wherever we can."
Clark Memorial Health said the hospital wants to "reassure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care."
"Our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage all kinds of infectious diseases, including TB, and our stringent infection control protocols remain in place."
