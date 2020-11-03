SOUTHERN INDIANA — A sea of early voters has set the stage for what’s shaping up to be a record-setting election.
Early voting ended Monday in Clark County and Floyd County, as several people took advantage of the final opportunity to cast a ballot ahead of election day.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, about 28,500 people had cast early votes or mailed-in absentee ballots in Clark County. That means the county had already seen 25% voter turnout before election day.
“This will be the biggest turnout I think we’ve seen and that we’ll see for years to come,” said Clark County Clerk Susan Popp.
Voter turnout in the last presidential election in 2016 was 63.49% in Floyd County and 53.94% in Clark County.
The clerk’s office has “increased our teams dramatically” to prepare for the early vote count, which began this morning, Popp said. The single largest day for early voting in Clark County was Saturday, when more than 1,700 people cast ballots.
“We’ve had an unprecedented amount of early voting which I think will help with lines on election day,” Popp said.
She’s confident Clark County will have unofficial final results at some point on election day and added that staff won’t stop counting votes once the process has started.
Floyd County’s early voter and absentee turnout was even greater than Clark County’s based on Monday afternoon totals.
As of 1:30 p.m., more than 26,000 early votes and over 6,730 mail-in ballots had been received in Floyd County.
Though the showdown between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden for the Oval Office is driving turnout, there are several local contests of note including commissioners, county council and judges races along with state and congressional elections.
In recent elections, those races have favored Republicans, especially at the federal level. Both counties have gone Republican in presidential elections since Bill Clinton carried Clark and Floyd in 1996.
The parties have obvious differences of opinion when it comes to politics, and they’re also approaching election day differently as it pertains to traditional watch parties.
The Clark County and Floyd County Republicans will hold their normal in-person watch parties, while the Democratic parties from the counties are opting for virtual events.
Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey issued a news release Friday stating that the virtual event will be held because “we cannot risk the health and safety of those who would gather to celebrate our effort on election night.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat to the health and safety of many in our community,” Dickey said in the news release.
He added that “Democrats are excited about this election.”
“Together, our community can meet the challenges presented by COVID-19, just as we can meet challenges that impact our economy and public education system, infrastructure issues, and environment,” Dickey said. “We must all meet our responsibility to help make our local community a better place in which to live.”
Floyd County Republican Party chair Shawn Carruthers said GOP voters also have plenty to be excited about this year.
Though Democrats have attempted to blame Trump and Republican leadership for the spread of the coronavirus, Carruthers contended that it’s more of an issue of science than politics. Doctors are working on a vaccine that will help end the pandemic, and that’s not a development that’s tied to a party, president or policy, he said.
“It’s going to run its course no matter who is in office,” Carruthers said.
But in terms of matters that are directly tied to elected officials, Republicans have lead the way on issues like education, Carruthers said.
“I think the Republican Party has produced more money for education in the last few years and has allowed each district to control that money, and now it’s up to the districts as to where that money goes,” Carruthers said. “The Republican Party believes in individual responsibility.”
Polls open at 6 a.m. today and close at 6 p.m. A non-expired photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government is required to vote, and voters are expected to wear masks inside their polling stations.
Indiana doesn’t permit same-day voter registration, and the deadline to register to vote in this election has passed.
