SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark and Floyd County voter registration offices are reporting record numbers of requests for absentee ballots, nearly a month before the ballots themselves will be mailed to those who request them.
As of 11 a.m., 1,621 requests for ballots or requests for ballot applications had been received in the Floyd County office, said Deputy Clerk Diane Welch. Over the weekend, they got around 100 applications in the mail, and another 200 requests online.
"Oh yeah, they're coming in like gangbusters," Welch said. "The primary was heavy but this is heavy before we even send the first ballots out. It's going to be way over what we did in the primary."
In Clark County, Clerk Susan Popp confirmed roughly 2,000 applications and requests had been received before noon — which she also said is higher than normal for this portion of the election, even in a presidential year.
Although safety precautions will be taken at the polling sites, including personal protective equipment worn by staff, Popp encouraged voters to cast their ballot via absentee ballot if they're eligible or vote early in person ahead of election day.
"I want people to be comfortable, I want people to be safe," she said. "We've got the capacity to handle it." The more people who vote on election day in person, she said, will mean more people in one site and potentially longer lines.
ABSENTEE OPTIONS
Indiana residents have a few options when it comes to voting absentee, although restrictions loosened for the primary on exactly who can use this process are back to the standard operation for the general election.
In the spring, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and amid statewide stay-at-home orders, the voter's reason for requesting it was removed, thus allowing anyone who felt unsafe in public, for instance, to vote absentee. Under the current law, voters must fit a criterion such as being older than 65, having a disability or illness, being out of town or unable to leave work the entire time the polls are open on election day, or a list of other potential reasons.
Voter registration staff will begin mailing out the requested absentee ballots on Sept. 19, and voters may request an application up until 11:59 p.m. by downloading an online form and taking it to voter registration, calling that office to request an application or applying online at www.indianavoters.in.gov.
The ballots and applications may also be returned to the voter registration office in person, either by the voter or a member of the voter's household.
The last day to register to vote is Oc.t 5 at 11:59 p.m.; Nov. 3 is election day.
Voters can check the status of their absentee vote by contacting the county's voter registration office or online at www.Indianavoters.com. Online poll books ensure that a person can't vote twice, by mailing in an absentee ballot and then voting in person, for instance.
Representatives from both counties say they also expect the same great partnership with the postal service as they have experienced in past elections. In Clark County, mailed ballots are held in a county P.O. Box at the Jeffersonville post office, and bipartisan vote staff pick them up regularly, sometimes multiple times per day. The key to the P.O. Box itself is locked up behind two padlocks, one that is unlocked by a Democrat and one by a Republican.
Welch said local post office staff also made multiple trips per day sometimes to process all of the applications and ballots.
"Our postal service went above and beyond trying to make sure we got all the ballots that were out there — two, three times a day," she said. "I expect they'll be doing the same thing."
OTHER EARLY VOTING
In Clark County, anyone registered to vote can cast a ballot ahead of election day at specific locations and during certain times. In Clark County, this will take place in a large tent outside the courthouse — the same process was in place during the primary.
"I thought it worked out great," said Clark County Clerk Popp of using the tent during the primary. "There was plenty of social distancing and we were able to put everybody six feet apart." There was also security present and bipartisan staff to help with any questions voters may have.
Clark County voters can use this option from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 though Friday, Oct. 9; Monday though Friday Oct. 12 through 30 and on two Saturdays — Oct. 24 and 31.
In Floyd County, residents voting early can go to one of two sites — the Floyd County Fairgrounds at 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany, and Valley View Golf Course, 3748 Lawrence Banet Rd., Floyd Knobs.
Floyd County hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 6 through 23; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 through 30 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the two Saturdays before the election — Oct. 24 and 31.
For the 2016 general election, there were 52,204 total ballots cast of 94,446 registered voters in Clark County, or a 55.27% voter turnout. In Floyd County, there were 38,279 total ballots cast of 61,175 registered voters, for a turnout of 62.57%.
