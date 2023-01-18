Campbellsville University
The academic honors dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Campbellsville University includes Naomi Bedung of Jeffersonville and Nina Irvin of Lanesville.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) students Kandie Zeimer of Charlestown and Amanda Simmons of Clarksville, have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are eligible.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Students from Clark and Floyd counties named to the honor society include Shelby Little of Jeffersonville, a student at Campbellsville University, and Elana Berger of Floyds Knobs, a student at the University of South Carolina-Columbia.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea — the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.
Belmont University Dean’s List
Abigail Kelly of Corydon and Devan Starkey of Sellersburg were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University has nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.
