Missouri State University
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Abby Moutardier from Sellersburg was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
Franklin College Journalism award recipients
Four Franklin College student-journalists have been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) as Mark of Excellence National Winners for the best collegiate work published or broadcast during 2022.
Taylor Wooten, a 2022 graduate from Clarksville, captured first place in the Breaking News Category for her story on the transgender sports bill before the Indiana General Assembly.
Alexa Shrake, a 2022 graduate from Martinsville, Isaac Gleitz, a 2023 graduate from Corydon, and Sydney Byerly, a senior from New Albany, claimed first place in the General News Category for their series on the criminal case involving former Franklin College President Thomas J. Minar.
The awards honor the best in student journalism. Franklin College students competed against students from every other college or university in the country with an enrollment of less than 10,000. Winners were previously recognized by receiving first-place in one of SPJ’s 12 regional competitions held earlier this spring.
Each first-place regional winner then advanced to the national competition, where judges were to choose only those entries they felt were outstanding work worthy of a national honor. In some categories, the judges determined that none of the entries rose to the level of excellence, so no national award was given in some categories.
The students’ work will now advance to the contest for the MOE Best in Show Award, SPJ’s top prize given to students at the Mark of Excellence Awards.
