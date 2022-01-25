JEFFERSONVILLE — Academy Sports + Outdoors, a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, announced that it will open its first location in Jeffersonville this fall. The new location, which hasn't been confirmed, marks Academy’s third store in Indiana as the brand continues to grow within the state.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint and provide Jeffersonville with our wide assortment, top brands and one-of-a-kind services,” said Sam Johnson, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. “The city’s proximity to Louisville and appetite for outdoor adventure makes it an exciting place for us to continue our growth. Whether you’re biking across the Big Four Bridge or taking the kids to Perrin Family Park, Academy Sports + Outdoors is here to fuel your passions.”
Academy Sports + Outdoors continuously provides support throughout the Louisville area and looks forward to growing its efforts across the river in Jeffersonville. Current efforts benefit youth team sports, field and stream organizations and fitness institutions such as Louisville City FC, YMCA of Greater Louisville, Girls on the Run Kentuckiana and Bikes or Bust. By connecting with these programs, Academy motivates people to try new things, promotes safety in sports and outdoors and ultimately builds connections that make a positive impact in the area.
Academy’s new store will also provide a dynamic and fun shopping experience while offering convenient options, such as buy online pick-up in store service, curbside pick-up service and free shipping on online orders over $25. Customers in these locations can also take advantage of a suite of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, propane exchange and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.
Academy expects this location to bring approximately 60 new jobs to the Jeffersonville community. Individuals interested in careers at Academy Sports + Outdoors can visit academy.com/careers to apply for open positions.
