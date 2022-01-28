SOUTHERN INDIANA — The growth on the north end of Clark County between downtown Jeffersonville and Charlestown is obvious from the visible construction sites that dot the roadway.
What isn’t as obvious among the cranes, hard hats and bulldozers preparing for future businesses is the growing role of the Health Care and Social Assistance economic sector in Clark and Floyd counties.
Tony Waterson, executive director of Southern Indiana Works, quantifies the Health Care and Social Assistance presence in Clark and Floyd counties as 14% of the workforce or 11,838 jobs at the end of 2021.
That puts the health workforce sector second only to manufacturing, Waterson noted, which he said is at about 13,000. Southern Indiana Works is a business-led collaborative to develop and connect talent to regional businesses.
The local numbers have grown from about 9,000 in 2015 and are expected to continue that climb until at least 2025.
The top employers in the health care sector continue to expand their services. That means they also compete for the workforces to fill those expansions. The average annual wage in 2020 in the Health Care and Social Services sector in Clark County was $53,746 and in Floyd was $49,320.
What does that mean for residents? Yes, it means job opportunities.
But, it also means access to greater, more specialized health care. It means health care is more accessible geographically to this area.
As we see pandemic numbers on a downward swing once again, it’s long past time to return to our regular health care maintenance. It’s time to return to those check-ups we’ve put on hold for too long.
Inside today’s News and Tribune is our annual Medical Guide. It provides for you a look at health care services and providers in the area as well as at innovations and services that will be online in 2022.
Keep this section as a reference throughout the year. We’ll provide for you in our regular editions the things we didn’t know about when this section had to be printed. And, we’ll update our online presentation of the section throughout the year at www.newsandtribune.com.
Stay healthy. The help you need is all around you.
The editors
